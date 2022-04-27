In the midst of a cost-of-living crisis, can a chef help residents?

Living Well is a campaign to raise awareness that sustainable and affordable lifestyles go hand in hand, and by making small changes, we can make what we eat both planet-friendly and purse-friendly, writes Rose Bean
Throughout the UK, households are feeling the squeeze as the cost-of-living crisis continues. Many are starting to face the impossible and unthinkable choice between heating and eating. Like other social landlords, we see the impact spiralling living costs are having on our customers and communities first-hand, and it’s never been more important to find ways to help.
“The temptation, especially when it comes to climate change, is to focus on bricks and mortar, ensuring the homes we provide are well-insulated and energy efficient. But of course, this is only one part of the picture”
Faced with such cost pressures of daily living, is it reasonable, or even fair, to expect our customers to care about the climate crisis right now? Recently, we decided to take the temperature on this by commissioning national research with YouGov on public attitudes to climate change. The results made interesting reading and provided a solid indication that, despite food and fuel prices going up, people do still recognise the need for climate action.
Of those UK adults surveyed, almost three-quarters (71%) recognise that we’re in a climate emergency. What was more revealing, however, was how they feel about it, with words such as “powerless” (37%), “frustrated” (32%), and “anxious” (29%) used most frequently.
This research gave us the confidence to launch our Living Well campaign that, put simply, challenges us all to stop putting environmental, social and economic challenges in silos and start looking at them holistically.
For housing providers, this must start with scrutinising the essence of our role. We all talk about empowering communities. The temptation, especially when it comes to climate change, is to focus on bricks and mortar, ensuring the homes we provide are well-insulated and energy efficient. But of course, this is only one part of the picture.
“Tom has been instrumental in helping us to create simple, tasty and clearly costed recipes that can help our customers eat in a more climate-friendly way”
To really address the climate crisis and make long-term change possible, we need to use our unique position as housing providers to find ways of influencing not just how our homes are built, but also how they’re lived in. And that’s where Living Well comes in, showing that the cost-of-living crisis and climate crisis are not competing entities, but inter-reliant. Positive action on one can deliver direct benefits to the other.
Remembering that our consumer research revealed feelings of powerlessness and frustration, our Living Well campaign is about making positive action on climate change simple, easy, accessible and – above all – affordable.
With that in mind, we decided to put the initial focus on the way we eat. There were multiple reasons for this.
First, we know that what we eat has a huge impact on the environment. Eating in a climate-friendly way – including reducing food waste, shopping locally, eating seasonal produce and focusing on plant-based options – is one of the easiest and most effective ways to lower your carbon footprint. Furthermore, our research suggests that diet is an area where people are open to change, with 41% of UK adults saying they’d be willing to reduce how often they eat meat and animal products on a weekly basis in the next five years to help lower their carbon footprint.
“Is this campaign going to fix the climate crisis single-handedly? No, but it will encourage small steps that positively impact the environment and make a dent in food bills too”
Equally important, with the cost of living pushing many households to the brink, it’s an area where change is desperately needed. We believe that by making small changes, we can make what we eat both planet-friendly and purse-friendly.
This is, first and foremost, a campaign to support our customers, and to raise awareness that sustainable and affordable lifestyles go hand in hand. To make sure we could offer sensible, practical support to those wanting to make a change, we commissioned the support of well-known eco-chef Tom Hunt. Tom grew up in a large family where budgets were tight, so he has some insight into the challenges people across the UK face.
Tom has been instrumental in helping us to create simple, tasty and clearly costed recipes that can help our customers eat in a more climate-friendly way; focusing on recipes that people will want to eat and – most importantly – can afford to eat.
These recipes, along with some top tips, have been shared with our customers in a Living Well guide, designed to support anyone who wants to try making a change. We’ve also shared some stories from customers that are already embracing that change – people like Louise, who has lived in an Abri home for 26 years and grows produce in a community garden she runs. Louise has written a cookbook for people using food banks and believes passionately that climate-friendly cooking can be cost-friendly too.
We’ve produced other materials for our customers as well, including a podcast in which Tom shares advice and insights. He’s also been out in our communities, meeting families struggling with food poverty. At our Southampton Good Grub Club he showed how small changes can make daily meals taste good and cost less, as well as lowering individual carbon footprints.
Is this campaign going to fix the climate crisis single-handedly? No – but it will encourage small steps that positively impact the environment and make a dent in food bills too. Combine these steps inside the home with our work to impact bricks and mortar and you begin to see a real difference.
Rose Bean, executive director of assets and sustainability at Abri, will be speaking at Housing 2022
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