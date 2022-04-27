In the midst of a cost-of-living crisis, can a chef help residents?

Remembering that our consumer research revealed feelings of powerlessness and frustration, our Living Well campaign is about making positive action on climate change simple, easy, accessible and – above all – affordable.

With that in mind, we decided to put the initial focus on the way we eat. There were multiple reasons for this.

First, we know that what we eat has a huge impact on the environment. Eating in a climate-friendly way – including reducing food waste, shopping locally, eating seasonal produce and focusing on plant-based options – is one of the easiest and most effective ways to lower your carbon footprint. Furthermore, our research suggests that diet is an area where people are open to change, with 41% of UK adults saying they’d be willing to reduce how often they eat meat and animal products on a weekly basis in the next five years to help lower their carbon footprint.

“Is this campaign going to fix the climate crisis single-handedly? No, but it will encourage small steps that positively impact the environment and make a dent in food bills too”

Equally important, with the cost of living pushing many households to the brink, it’s an area where change is desperately needed. We believe that by making small changes, we can make what we eat both planet-friendly and purse-friendly.

This is, first and foremost, a campaign to support our customers, and to raise awareness that sustainable and affordable lifestyles go hand in hand. To make sure we could offer sensible, practical support to those wanting to make a change, we commissioned the support of well-known eco-chef Tom Hunt. Tom grew up in a large family where budgets were tight, so he has some insight into the challenges people across the UK face.

Tom has been instrumental in helping us to create simple, tasty and clearly costed recipes that can help our customers eat in a more climate-friendly way; focusing on recipes that people will want to eat and – most importantly – can afford to eat.

These recipes, along with some top tips, have been shared with our customers in a Living Well guide, designed to support anyone who wants to try making a change. We’ve also shared some stories from customers that are already embracing that change – people like Louise, who has lived in an Abri home for 26 years and grows produce in a community garden she runs. Louise has written a cookbook for people using food banks and believes passionately that climate-friendly cooking can be cost-friendly too.

We’ve produced other materials for our customers as well, including a podcast in which Tom shares advice and insights. He’s also been out in our communities, meeting families struggling with food poverty. At our Southampton Good Grub Club he showed how small changes can make daily meals taste good and cost less, as well as lowering individual carbon footprints.

Is this campaign going to fix the climate crisis single-handedly? No – but it will encourage small steps that positively impact the environment and make a dent in food bills too. Combine these steps inside the home with our work to impact bricks and mortar and you begin to see a real difference.

Rose Bean, executive director of assets and sustainability at Abri, will be speaking at Housing 2022