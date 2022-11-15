In the search for new income from taxes, Hunt should look harder at property wealth

Thursday’s fiscal event presents an opportunity to rethink the taxation of property wealth to provide a fairer system as well as raising more revenue. Sadly, chancellor Jeremy Hunt is unlikely to take this step, writes Jules Birch #UKhousing

But there has been very little debate about where the tax burden should really fall, and in particular about the balance between taxes on income and taxes on wealth.

On tax, the stamp duty cut was one of the few measures proposed in the Mini Budget in September that has survived the demise of Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng. So far, at least.

Even if recent reports that suggest he will increase benefits and pensions in line with prices prove to be correct, there are still big questions over Local Housing Allowance (still frozen despite rising rents) and the benefit cap (which will catch thousands more tenants if the thresholds stay frozen) – and housing budgets already eroded by inflation look vulnerable to cuts in capital spending.

Around £50bn worth of austerity looks inevitable in next week’s Autumn Statement, but it remains to be seen how chancellor Jeremy Hunt will strike the balance between spending cuts and tax rises.

There is a strong case for the latter: the Institute for Fiscal Studies argues in a report published on Wednesday that the period since the financial crisis has seen rising asset prices boost the wealth of older people even as the real incomes of younger people have stagnated.

And the sums involved could be huge: Tax Justice UK argues that the government could raise up to £37bn a year from wealth taxes.

Much of that wealth is in housing. Savills estimates that the total value of the UK’s housing stock rose to £8.4tn in 2021, of which £6.2tn was owner-occupied.

The Office for Budget Responsibility estimates that council tax will raise £41.9bn this year (net of any discounts) and that property transaction taxes (stamp duty etc) will raise £17.1bn (perhaps £12bn of which comes from residential property).

But almost everyone agrees these are bad taxes: council tax is regressive and based on property valuations not updated since 1991 and stamp duty acts as a barrier to home moves and labour mobility.

Some receipts from inheritance tax can be added to the pot, along with taxes paid by landlords, but this still suggests an effective tax rate of perhaps 7-8% on residential property.

“Council tax is regressive and based on property valuations not updated since 1991 and stamp duty acts as a barrier to home moves and labour mobility”

Some idea of the scope for extra revenue can be gained from Treasury estimates of the value of existing tax reliefs. Private residence relief from capital gains tax (CGT) was said to be worth £28.4bn in 2020-21 and VAT relief on the construction and sale of new homes was estimated at £14.8bn.

Designing a new tax system for property wealth would be a complex proposition. For example, few would support increasing the price of a new house by 20% and few people think CGT could be levied on main residences without roll-over relief when people move (otherwise transactions would collapse) that would reduce the revenue raised by perhaps £10bn.

Not included in those estimates is relief from the Schedule A tax on imputed rents that was levied on housing until 1963 (this is what mortgage tax relief was originally relieving).

The 2017 UK Housing Review estimated that this was worth £19bn in 2015-16, more than the £11.9bn value of CGT net of roll-over relief.

And there are options out there that could raise revenue at the same time as they improve the workings of the housing system.