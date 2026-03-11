In Wales, landlords are required to provide carpet and flooring – why has England refused to follow our lead?

Following the Floored report, Tpas Cymru and Tai Pawb spearheaded the campaign for flooring standards to be included in Welsh housing policy. A key part of that was involving landlords in the dialogue, which was achieved by facilitating a series of workshops where landlords could share best practice and work proactively on how flooring standards could be improved in their own homes and across the sector.

In bringing landlords together, we set the sector the clear challenge – how do we make this happen? Under what circumstances would you clean and reuse carpets from vacating tenants? How can we partner at scale with other social landlords and with the local supply chain? How do we give the tenants a choice of colour and texture?

“Welsh government officials instructed landlords to ensure they did not purchase cheap flooring that would fall apart instantly or be in a skip within 18 months”

Vital to embracing the challenge were Welsh government officials – they understood the impact flooring could have on tenants’ lives. They saw the barriers facing individual social housing tenants and families attempting to find a solution, with little to no means. The positive change tenants needed in Wales came from Welsh government officials truly getting on board.

Encouragingly, this commitment extended beyond the bare minimum. In one session, Welsh government officials instructed landlords to ensure they did not purchase cheap flooring that would fall apart instantly or be in a skip within 18 months. They understood that quality flooring should last – and that tenant safety and dignity should remain paramount.

True victory for social housing tenants came when the Welsh government included whole-home flooring requirements in the revised 2023 Welsh Housing Quality Standard. It not only set out new habitable room requirements but also set standards for quality and choice. This was published in October 2023, and was implemented across all new lettings in March 2024.

I am very proud of the Welsh housing sector for how it positively embraced this new requirement. Has it always been easy? No. Does it come at a cost and add another task to void turnaround? Yes, it does. But here we are, two years on from implementation and the social housing sector is vastly improved because of it.

We see comments in England that it can’t be done or shouldn’t. To those critics I say: come to Wales and see for yourself. It can be done; we have done it here.

What it really takes is a government that is truly committed to putting it into action. The inclusion of flooring for social homes is about more than aesthetics. It is about dignity and respect for tenants’ safety and well-being. Floor coverings are an integral part of that.

David Wilton, chief executive, Tpas Cymru