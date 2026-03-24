Inaugural research on homelessness workforce reveals high workloads and funding uncertainty
News24.03.26by Stephen Delahunty
New research mapping the scale of the homelessness workforce has found a number of challenges, including high workloads and funding uncertainty.
Rick Henderson, chief executive of Homeless Link: “Ensuring we have an ample and skilled workforce in place to provide effective support will be crucial to the success of the government’s Plan to End Homelessness”
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