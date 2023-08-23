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Organisations involved in the commissioning and construction of “higher-risk” buildings face collective costs of up to £2.9bn over the next 15 years to comply with new regulations, the government has estimated.
According to a Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) impact assessment, secondary legislation could cost organisations anywhere between £1.2bn and £2.9bn over 15 years.
The costs relate to the “implementation and maintenance” of safety in “higher-risk” buildings, according to the document published last week.
The regulations define higher-risk buildings as blocks at least 18 metres or seven storeys high, with two residential units.
The Building Safety Act, which received royal assent in April last year and is aimed at improving building standards following the Grenfell Tower disaster, is being supported by a package of secondary legislation.
The government has been consulting on much of this legislation since last summer, including a new regulatory regime for higher-risk buildings.
The new regime will place legal responsibilities on those who commission building work, design and build blocks, and those who are responsible for managing structural and fire safety in higher-risk buildings when they are occupied.
Alongside its response to its consultation on the regime last week, the government published a cost appraisal.
It estimates that, as of April 2020, there were 12,500 buildings in England that are 18 metres high or above.
Using that figure as a base, it combined planning data and Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) housing stock projections to estimate the number of new buildings being completed each year, and therefore the estimated stock of high-rise buildings: 430 per year over 15 years.
The impact assessment includes three cost appraisals: low (£1.2bn), central (£1.8bn) and high (£2.9bn). All the costs are in real terms, and in 2019 prices.
The DLUHC’s analysis found that, over 15 years, the cost of accountable persons – those responsible for mitigating fire risks – is expected to be anywhere between a low of £48.4m and a high of £72.6m, with a central estimate of £60.5m.
Building assessment certificates are expected to cost between £6.1m and £11.3m.
Proposals in the consultation included new dutyholder roles and responsibilities in the building regulations, a series of robust hard stops to strengthen regulatory oversight before a higher-risk building is occupied, and more rigorous enforcement powers.
The consultation also included proposals on the “golden thread of information”, a recommendation in Dame Judith Hackitt’s report, Building a Safer Future.
Later defined by the government as “both the information that allows you to understand a building and the steps needed to keep both the building and people safe, now and in the future”, it is a thread of information that should cover the entire life cycle of each tall building – a consistently updated digital record to ensure compliance with building regulations.
The government has estimated that the golden thread could cost anywhere between £268.3m and £458.6m.
“This is solely the cost of digitising and managing the digital information and the digital system.
“It does not include the cost of collecting the information, which is set out in the safety case section,” according to the appraisal.
The DLUHC has estimated that safety cases – the production and gathering of information necessary for the building’s golden thread – will cost between £493.3m and £1.5bn.
Enforcement could cost anywhere between £8.4m and £12.7m, while reviews and appeals are expected to cost industry between £2.1m and £3.1m.
Mandatory occurrence reporting – the reporting of any fire and structural safety issues in a building to the Building Safety Regulator – is expected to cost industry between £3.5m and £5.2m.
Accountable persons will be legally obliged to share building safety information with residents.
The cost of this, labelled “residents’ voice” and including engagement, is expected to cost anywhere between £404.3m and £810.5m, with a central estimate of £540.2m.
Industry familiarising itself with the new regulations is expected to cost anywhere between £1.3m and £2.9m.
Golden thread
The consultation proposed that the information in the golden thread be stored and transferred electronically.
It also proposed that the information must be accessible, accurate and up to date, transferable, secure, interoperable and a “single point of truth”.
The consultation document said: “It is important that the golden thread of information is interoperable and accessible.
“This will enable it to act as a single point of truth and ensure the golden thread information can be shared with and transferred to other people.
“We have not proposed mandating any particular software or technical solutions to enable flexibility for accountable persons and to allow for future technological developments.
“Instead, we propose that accountable persons are required to ensure that the golden thread information can be accessed, and transferred, throughout the life cycle of the building without it being altered or corrupted.”
In response to the consultation, the government said: “The majority of responses (70% and 87%) agreed that the golden thread of information should be interoperable and accessible and should allow the transfer of information.
“The government is committed to ensuring the golden thread of information supports building safety through requiring better information management, so that people can access and use the information they need to identify, manage and mitigate building safety risks on an ongoing basis.
“To do this, it is essential that the golden thread information is accessible and can be easily transferred.”
But it said, upon further consideration, it had decided that to deliver a single source of truth it is “not necessary” for all the golden thread information to be stored in a single system.
“The government has noted feedback from stakeholders about their use of multiple systems and how this can deliver effective outcomes.
“The government is committed to ensuring the golden thread of information is kept up to date, can be effectively used to deliver safe outcomes and can be transferred.
“It is for industry to ensure the approaches taken, including where accountable persons use more than one system, deliver this, so that resident are, and feel, safe in their homes,” it said in its response.
It also noted concerns about not mandating standards for structuring information, data coding or an index structure.
“The government considers that imposing a solution for the whole of industry would not be proportionate or efficient.
“It is important that individual accountable persons are able to agree the digital solutions, the classification system or coding standards that work for their organisations and their buildings,” it said.
Elsewhere, the government decided to keep its proposed 12-week statutory time limit for how long the regulator has to decide on building control applications for new higher-risk buildings.
But it reduced the amount of time the regulator would have to decide on completion certificates, which provide proof that any work done has been inspected by a competent building control surveyor and complies with building regulations.
Its initial proposal of 12 weeks was reduced to eight weeks in response to concerns raised about delays to projects.
The government also intends to proceed with the proposal that a breach of dutyholder duties and competence requirements will be a criminal offence.
Correction
23/08/2023 15.11: The original version of this piece included care homes and hospitals in the definition for higher risk buildings. This is incorrect - these buildings are explicitly excluded from the in-occupation part of the regime - and the piece has been amended.
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