Organisations involved in the commissioning and construction of “higher-risk” buildings face collective costs of up to £2.9bn over the next 15 years to comply with new regulations #UKhousing

The Building Safety Act , which received royal assent in April last year and is aimed at improving building standards following the Grenfell Tower disaster, is being supported by a package of secondary legislation.

The regulations define higher-risk buildings as blocks at least 18 metres or seven storeys high, with two residential units.

The costs relate to the “implementation and maintenance” of safety in “higher-risk” buildings, according to the document published last week.

According to a Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) impact assessment, secondary legislation could cost organisations anywhere between £1.2bn and £2.9bn over 15 years.

The government has been consulting on much of this legislation since last summer, including a new regulatory regime for higher-risk buildings.

The new regime will place legal responsibilities on those who commission building work, design and build blocks, and those who are responsible for managing structural and fire safety in higher-risk buildings when they are occupied.

Alongside its response to its consultation on the regime last week, the government published a cost appraisal.

It estimates that, as of April 2020, there were 12,500 buildings in England that are 18 metres high or above.

Using that figure as a base, it combined planning data and Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) housing stock projections to estimate the number of new buildings being completed each year, and therefore the estimated stock of high-rise buildings: 430 per year over 15 years.

The impact assessment includes three cost appraisals: low (£1.2bn), central (£1.8bn) and high (£2.9bn). All the costs are in real terms, and in 2019 prices.

The DLUHC’s analysis found that, over 15 years, the cost of accountable persons – those responsible for mitigating fire risks – is expected to be anywhere between a low of £48.4m and a high of £72.6m, with a central estimate of £60.5m.

Building assessment certificates are expected to cost between £6.1m and £11.3m.

Proposals in the consultation included new dutyholder roles and responsibilities in the building regulations, a series of robust hard stops to strengthen regulatory oversight before a higher-risk building is occupied, and more rigorous enforcement powers.

The consultation also included proposals on the “golden thread of information”, a recommendation in Dame Judith Hackitt’s report, Building a Safer Future.

Later defined by the government as “both the information that allows you to understand a building and the steps needed to keep both the building and people safe, now and in the future”, it is a thread of information that should cover the entire life cycle of each tall building – a consistently updated digital record to ensure compliance with building regulations.

The government has estimated that the golden thread could cost anywhere between £268.3m and £458.6m.

“This is solely the cost of digitising and managing the digital information and the digital system.

“It does not include the cost of collecting the information, which is set out in the safety case section,” according to the appraisal.

The DLUHC has estimated that safety cases – the production and gathering of information necessary for the building’s golden thread – will cost between £493.3m and £1.5bn.

Enforcement could cost anywhere between £8.4m and £12.7m, while reviews and appeals are expected to cost industry between £2.1m and £3.1m.