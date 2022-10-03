Inflation ‘keeps me up at night’, L&Q boss tells Conservative Party conference

Speaking during a housing session on Sunday, Fiona Fletcher-Smith said L&Q could provide 8,000 fewer kitchens if “inflation went the wrong way”.

The boss of the 107,000-home association also said she was “deeply” concerned about the cost of living crisis and skills shortages in repairs and maintenance.

Ms Fletcher-Smith was one of the speakers on a panel debating the housing crisis and the barriers to building more homes.

She said that though L&Q is still building homes, it is now focusing more on investing in existing homes and has a £2.9bn investment plan for its current stock over the next 10 years.

“If I want to invest £2.9bn, at the minute, among many other things, that gives me 48,000 new kitchens.

“If inflation goes the wrong way, that won’t be 48,000 kitchens, it’ll be 40,000 kitchens and our residents will lose out,” she explained.