Inflation ‘keeps me up at night’, L&Q boss tells Conservative Party conference

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The chief executive of G15 giant L&Q has told the Conservative Party conference that the rate of inflation is “keeping her up at night” and that if the situation worsens, it will affect how the landlord can help current tenants.
Speaking during a housing session on Sunday, Fiona Fletcher-Smith said L&Q could provide 8,000 fewer kitchens if “inflation went the wrong way”.
The boss of the 107,000-home association also said she was “deeply” concerned about the cost of living crisis and skills shortages in repairs and maintenance.
Ms Fletcher-Smith was one of the speakers on a panel debating the housing crisis and the barriers to building more homes.
She said that though L&Q is still building homes, it is now focusing more on investing in existing homes and has a £2.9bn investment plan for its current stock over the next 10 years.
“If I want to invest £2.9bn, at the minute, among many other things, that gives me 48,000 new kitchens.
“If inflation goes the wrong way, that won’t be 48,000 kitchens, it’ll be 40,000 kitchens and our residents will lose out,” she explained.
Ms Fletcher-Smith said the second thing that was keeping her up at night was the cost of living crisis and “how people are going to make ends meet”.
“I’m already in discussion with local authorities about warm hubs and potentially soup kitchens for our residents,” she added.
She also highlighted the issue of construction skills and how this was not only hindering new development but fixing the homes already in existence.
“We’ve always suffered from a shortage of construction [skills] and we haven’t moved fast enough as a country to replace that labour that we lost once we Brexited,” Ms Fletcher-Smith said.
“But, for me, a subset of construction that’s even harder to recruit to is repairs and maintenance… because to work in a repairs maintenance company, you also need to be pretty good customer service and that isn’t always the case,” she added.
Earlier in the session, Lewis Sidnick, director of corporate affairs at the National Housing Building Council, said very few young people want to work in the housebuilding sector and that perception needs to improve.
He added that the level of interest is “very low and very poor”.
Later in the session, new housing minister Lee Rowley spoke about the need for new homes.
“The first thing I’m going to say is a truism: we need more houses,” Mr Rowley said.
To achieve that, he said the first thing that needs to be done is to be “straight with people” and “treat people like adults”.
He added: “We’ve got to be clear that we need more houses – that will have implications, that will cause tension, that will be difficult in certain places.
“I don’t think that’s revolutionary, I don’t think it’s news, but the implications I think we need to explain in more detail than perhaps we have done previously.”
Mr Rowley said that for the “best part of two decades”, housebuilding has failed to keep up with demand.
“I accept the challenges that many of you will have, but the reality is we need more houses. We need them in the right place, but we need more houses,” he stated.
He also said that residents should be “really” involved in planning discussions. “The vast majority of people in the middle will be reasonable when you set out a challenge,” he explained.
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