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Housing ombudsman Richard Blakeway explains how poor data management and information-sharing is having huge consequences for residents
The missing Mars Climate Orbiter has unexpected parallels with social housing. NASA lost it in 1998 because no one realised two systems measured propulsion force differently. The lessons it provides around data errors, information-sharing, quality assurance and internal communication are prescient for social landlords.
This failure cost NASA around $500m. For social landlords, the cost is financial but also human. This was demonstrated at both Grenfell and Rochdale, with key information lost on devices and with software changes.
The consequences of those events were extreme, but our latest Spotlight report shows how information mismanagement is routine. Two-thirds of our maladministration findings include information failings. These failings cause daily detriment to residents, waste resources and damage the sector’s reputation.
Complaints can be an exceptionally strong and early indicator of data issues. They can reveal whether the problems are about process, people or approach. Yet without the ombudsman’s intervention it is questionable whether they would always be identified or addressed. Landlords need to interrogate their complaints more to traverse the complex landscape of data and information management.
Our recommendations can help to empower staff and equip landlords with the knowledge they need to develop services and rise to some unprecedented challenges. There are two core issues underpinning the findings of our investigation: the culture of the landlord and the effectiveness of its governance.
Success starts with an understanding and appreciation of the benefits of better records to both the landlord and its residents. This needs senior leaders to be clear about the importance of data and their standards and expectations. This in turn helps to foster a working environment where staff have direction, structure and guidance. These standards need to be routinely monitored through quality assurance processes.
“Two-thirds of our maladministration findings include information failings. These failings cause daily detriment to residents, waste resources and damage the sector’s reputation”
We recommend landlords implement a knowledge and information management strategy. It should be shaped not only by fundamental requirements such as data protection and regulatory returns, but also their own vision and purpose. For merging housing associations or councils closing ALMOs, this strategy is essential. Too often we see complaint-handling deteriorate during organisational change and recover slowly. These inherent weaknesses can then be exposed by a cyberattack.
Our report raises significant questions over how landlords triangulate information to make the best, most informed strategic decisions. The sector’s more recent use of the complaints procedure to grip damp and mould is a positive example of analysing and giving weight to this intelligence, and not treating each case in isolation. This approach could be applied more widely and help inform some hard choices from investing in homes or building new homes to net zero.
Our recommendations range from practical ‘quick wins’ through to those that require more introspection. The interventions are not necessarily prohibitively expensive and considerable time and money could be saved.
Of particular importance are two areas. The first is the scale of the issues on disrepair, with 88% of landlord complaint-handlers experiencing problems. Concerns about material inflation, skills and contractors should not obscure fundamental intelligence failures. Without better data management, landlords will continue to struggle to meet their obligations under the Landlord and Tenant Act, and potentially any new obligations under Awaab’s Law.
Related are the issues with failed appointments, which are systemic for the sector. TransPennine Express cancelled around the same proportion of trains as social landlords are estimated to miss appointments each year – about 20%.
British Gas compensated customers for missing appointments that would equate to about 1% in the social housing. Read in our report about the man who lost a fortnight’s annual leave because operatives did not turn up. These issues should not be conflated with ‘access denied’ and our recommendations include more robust recording of missed appointments and a wastage analysis.
“TransPennine Express cancelled around the same proportion of trains as social landlords are estimated to miss appointments each year – about 20%”
The other concern is vulnerabilities. The concept of ‘general needs’ housing is being stretched with this housing crisis and landlords need to urgently modernise their approach. Repeatedly I am investigating cases where the resident’s circumstances are not recognised or appropriately recorded, even though it could have a material impact. Our recommendations include reviewing information on safeguarding and obligations under the Equality Act, alongside appropriate sensitive information reviews.
NASA’s failures demonstrate how every organisation can experience problems. While this issue can feel like another thing on an already impossible to-do list, poor information management is such a strong theme across service areas that it is the closest thing the sector could get to a silver bullet. Crucially, success requires a collective effort: the boardroom decision relates directly to the log made in the resident’s home. For housing associations, the forthcoming Access to Information Scheme will increase expectations around records and transparency.
Yet today’s efforts will not only help residents now, but future generations of landlord staff who need a legacy of information better than this one.
Richard Blakeway, housing ombudsman
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