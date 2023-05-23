Complaints can be an exceptionally strong and early indicator of data issues. They can reveal whether the problems are about process, people or approach. Yet without the ombudsman’s intervention it is questionable whether they would always be identified or addressed. Landlords need to interrogate their complaints more to traverse the complex landscape of data and information management.

Our recommendations can help to empower staff and equip landlords with the knowledge they need to develop services and rise to some unprecedented challenges. There are two core issues underpinning the findings of our investigation: the culture of the landlord and the effectiveness of its governance.

Success starts with an understanding and appreciation of the benefits of better records to both the landlord and its residents. This needs senior leaders to be clear about the importance of data and their standards and expectations. This in turn helps to foster a working environment where staff have direction, structure and guidance. These standards need to be routinely monitored through quality assurance processes.