Infrastructure Levy or Section 106? Either way, our sector must not solely rely on these routes for the delivery of new homes

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Regardless of whether it is through the existing Section 106 system or the new Infrastructure Levy, the social housing sector must continue to diversify how it delivers new homes, argues Amanda Williams
The Infrastructure Levy was designed to replace Section 106 as the government’s main lever for ensuring affordable homes are delivered on residential schemes some time ago, but there was always a degree of uncertainty around its implementation.
During the Spring Budget period this year, the industry was warned that the levy roll-out would be delayed, with the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) advising that it would be introduced gradually over a 10-year ‘test and learn’ period.
Recently, the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Housing and Planning launched an investigation into the developer contributions system to hear evidence about the proposed Infrastructure Levy, as well as explore ideas to improve the current system of Section 106 agreements and local Community Infrastructure Levy charges.
However, while conversations are still continuing, thanks to the National Housing Federation we’re now edging closer towards clarity and certainty for the introduction of the Infrastructure Levy and the phasing out of Section 106. Four amendments tabled will ensure “that the level of affordable housing which is funded, and provided by developers, and the amount of such funding, is maintained or exceeded”.
One of these amendments would enable local authorities to test the Infrastructure Levy in their area and revert to using Section 106 contributions should the levy fail to deliver it’s aims of enough affordable housing. So for the foreseeable, housing associations must be comfortable straddling the old system while simultaneously preparing for new changes.
Housing is a long-term challenge that requires our sector to think about solutions that go beyond parliamentary terms. The need for affordable housing is only getting more acute and planning for how that demand will evolve in years to come and ensuring there is a pipeline of new homes to meet it, needs to be our responsibility, not just DLUHC’s.
For me, continuing to diversify how we secure our future pipeline is fundamental to this. While Section 106 is sticking around for longer than we all expected, I’ve long believed that over-reliance on this one delivery method cannot be the answer – and neither will putting all our eggs in an Infrastructure Levy basket.
This belief is central to our long-term development strategy at Aster.
Currently, a large proportion of our homes are built through Section 106 and we’re continuously looking to improve the balance between it and other delivery methods, while offering customers a mix of tenures. We’re looking to secure more homes through our land-led programme, joint ventures and community land trusts (CLTs). We completed our 13th CLT development in 2022 and have at least 650 homes in our CLT pipeline. We’re also building around 300 homes a year between now and 2028 through our strategic partnership with Homes England.
We’re by no means at the end of our journey and, like many in the sector, want to see government funding ringfenced well into the future for truly affordable housing. But alongside that, our goal is to be as diverse in how we deliver these new homes as we can.
It’s these additional contributors to our pipeline, beyond Section 106, that mean we can be more forward-looking. They give us more control, more independence and enable us to make longer-term decisions about delivery, to an extent, irrespective of the government’s funding model.
Housing is a perennially important issue. While urgent challenges – the cost of living, inflation and build costs – will always vie for government attention, it is a housing association’s role to stay the course and ensure the stability and longevity of the affordable homes pipeline.
Diversifying how we deliver new homes will be crucial to playing our part in solving the current housing shortage and guaranteeing adequate provision of new homes into the future.
Amanda Williams, chief investment officer, Aster Group
New for 2023, the Social Housing Annual Conference is joining forces with the Inside Housing Development and Regeneration Summit.
Join 600 attendees with a shared vision of planning and funding the strategic future of their business and the delivery of quality, affordable homes. If you work within a leadership or development role in the housing sector then this is the must-attend event of the year.
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