Infrastructure Levy or Section 106? Either way, our sector must not solely rely on these routes for the delivery of new homes

The Infrastructure Levy was designed to replace Section 106 as the government’s main lever for ensuring affordable homes are delivered on residential schemes some time ago, but there was always a degree of uncertainty around its implementation.

During the Spring Budget period this year, the industry was warned that the levy roll-out would be delayed, with the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) advising that it would be introduced gradually over a 10-year ‘test and learn’ period.

Recently, the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Housing and Planning launched an investigation into the developer contributions system to hear evidence about the proposed Infrastructure Levy, as well as explore ideas to improve the current system of Section 106 agreements and local Community Infrastructure Levy charges.