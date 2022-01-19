Inquiry launched to scrutinise building safety announcement

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The Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (LUHC) Committee has launched a new inquiry into building safety and issues relating to funding and remediation.
The committee will examine the announcements made by housing secretary Michael Gove in parliament on 10 January, which included offering statutory protection to leaseholders from non-cladding costs and forcing developers to cover a £4bn fund to remediate buildings between 11 and 18 metres tall.
The committee wants to find out if the plan goes far enough, if anything is missing, and whether the building of affordable housing will be affected.
Clive Betts, chair of the LUHC Committee, said the building safety announcements were a “welcome step towards finally addressing the question of meeting the costs of making residential blocks safe rather than dumping the burden on flatowners”.
“Leaseholders should not be liable for the costs of removing hazardous cladding from their buildings nor the additional work necessary to make their flats safe,” he added.
Through the new inquiry, the committee aims to examine the effectiveness and impact of the government’s planned measures and scrutinise whether the housing secretary’s approach “goes far enough to finally fix this crisis”.
It will also examine what the funding arrangement to be agreed with the industry should look like.
Mr Betts said: “We will also want to examine the risk to the department’s budget, particularly around social housing, if it is not able to secure sufficient funds from industry.”
There are concerns that if developers do not cover the costs, the Affordable Homes Programme might be at risk.
The public evidence sessions for the inquiry are scheduled to take place shortly and will conclude ahead of Mr Gove’s planned report back to the House of Commons before Easter.
The LUHC Committee, which is calling for evidence from stakeholders, is also likely to conclude its inquiry with an evidence hearing with a government minister.
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