Inquiry launched to scrutinise building safety announcement

The committee will examine the announcements made by housing secretary Michael Gove in parliament on 10 January, which included offering statutory protection to leaseholders from non-cladding costs and forcing developers to cover a £4bn fund to remediate buildings between 11 and 18 metres tall.

The committee wants to find out if the plan goes far enough, if anything is missing, and whether the building of affordable housing will be affected.

Clive Betts, chair of the LUHC Committee, said the building safety announcements were a “welcome step towards finally addressing the question of meeting the costs of making residential blocks safe rather than dumping the burden on flatowners”.