Inquiry launches after exempt accommodation provider’s trustees paid over £1m of funds

Because exempt landlords provide loosely defined care and support services, their tenants can be exempt from housing benefit caps and providers can charge much higher rents than regular landlords.

This issue was explored in an August BBC Panorama episode, which focused on My Space Housing Solutions. The investigation uncovered property sales worth more than £120m linked to developer Paul O’Rourke and My Space, the charity he set up.

Responding to the Panorama investigation in August, My Space said it only ever claimed housing benefit for exempt accommodation, not benefits for personal care.

It said Mr O’Rourke was one of a “number of developers and suppliers” it worked with and that all transactions with him and his companies were “conducted at arm’s length”.

The charity added: “As a result of engaging with the BBC we recognise, however, that there could be a perception to the contrary and, as a result, trustees who are employees or former employees of Mr O’Rourke and his companies will be stepping down from the board.”

In August, My Space said it had taken the decision to apply for deregistration from the Regulator of Social Housing on the basis that “we provide exempt accommodation and not social housing”.

A My Space spokesperson said: “We have raised an objection to the wording of the statement issued by the Charity Commission this week. Specifically, where clarity is not being given that all these payments, which included director salaries, were appropriately recorded within the charity’s accounts and were disclosed to the charity’s auditors appropriately.

“The mismanagement stated relates to the fact that Charity Commission approval was not obtained prior to making these payments as outlined within the charity’s governing document.”

It added: “The charity is now rewriting its articles of association and strengthening its governance.”

The Charity Commission said it was aware of the BBC Panorama investigation and that regulatory concerns were already under investigation when it was broadcast.