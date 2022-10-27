Inside exempt accommodation: what it is really like to live in sub-standard supported housing

Birmingham has become the epicentre of exempt accommodation in the country (picture: Getty)

She tells of a flatmate who was housed with a violent criminal. She was so scared of leaving her room, she used her bin as a toilet.

“She had Crohn’s disease, it was awful,” she explains. “A guy was trying to get into her room. We were watching the door bounce and the support workers didn’t step in. We had to manhandle him out of the house.”

In some cases, the tenants are not even there. In one case she remembers, a provider was claiming for a tenant who was in jail.

These stories are backed up by reports from the West Midlands Police, which found a number of cases of benefit fraud and providers claiming for “ghost tenants”. Birmingham City Council has referred nine fraudulent exempt accommodation claims to the Department for Work and Pensions.

What about the support? In Birmingham, those living in exempt accommodation can claim more than £850 for a room with shared facilities, compared with £291 of housing benefit for a standard room.

As part of the rules around exempt accommodation, claimants and their providers can only claim the higher level of housing benefit if they provide “more than minimal” or a “trifling” level of support.

This loose definition has allowed some providers to claim this level of benefit without providing much support.

Princess, like many others Inside Housing has spoken to, says support was non-existent in most places. She says often support workers would just enter the building unannounced, and support usually consists of them collecting the £15 service charge (to cover the care element) and getting a signature on a care plan.

“They are supposed to spend an hour with you, help you with prescriptions, take you to appointments and stuff, but you don’t get that support,” she says. “Standards of care don’t exist. As long as you have a National Insurance number and can claim, that’s what they care about.”

Princess has also seen support workers encouraging people to start claiming a Personal Independence Payment (PIP), so they can receive an even higher rate of housing benefit. PIP is extra money to help with everyday life if a person has an illness, disability or mental health condition.

“I used to hear, every week, people saying, ‘Beggars can’t be choosers’. That phrase makes me feel like slapping someone off their seat. I’m not a beggar, I’m a tenant”

She eventually escaped exempt accommodation last year, after she was evicted from her property. She would later discover this was done illegally.

After being able to borrow some money, she is currently living in a privately rented room. She has strong views on how those in exempt accommodation are treated.

“I used to hear, every week, people saying, ‘Beggars can’t be choosers’. That phrase makes me feel like slapping someone off their seat. I’m not a beggar, I’m a tenant,” she says.

“They say, ‘But you’ve got a roof over your head’. Yeah, but that roof leaks, housemates are scary – I mean really scary – and rodents are crawling all over the place.”

Joey

Joey is one of many prison leavers who has ended up in exempt accommodation after leaving the criminal justice system. After several years in prison, he left in 2018 and was initially put into an approved premise for prison leavers for six months.

He says prison leavers are often offered other housing after this, with exempt being an option more often than not.

He chose that route. For a three-year period his living situation was good, with amenities, nice staff and a safe space. The property he lived in was fully furnished, appliances were replaced, and he had a good relationship with the people who ran it and provided support.

However, a new support worker was brought in, their relationship soured and Joey was eventually evicted from the property.

He shows me a picture of his stuff thrown out of his room and into the garden of his old exempt home. “That is how it was done,” he says. “It was a real shame, because there was a lot of furniture there that could have been used.”

Not wanting to move back to the property, he looked on Gumtree and found a new one in an area of Birmingham he liked. Gumtree and other property websites have become magnets for exempt accommodation providers to advertise their homes.

Often this involves them hijacking the property pages of cities and regions outside Birmingham, with promises of cheap rent. In August, the government slammed this hijacking of Gumtree and said it was looking into the issue.