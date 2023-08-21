Inside Housing calls for the next government to Build Social

Earlier this month, Anne* turned 50. She had a big dinner planned with friends. Instead she spent the day alone, crying in her room in temporary accommodation in Birmingham.

She moved into the women’s-only shared house in April with just a few bags of belongings, after being forced out of her home by her abusive husband. The three-bedroom Edwardian house has been converted into five-bedroom temporary accommodation, and the steep old-fashioned stairs are worsening her mobility issues every day. Her teenage daughter is not allowed to stay the night, and their relationship is fracturing.

“I had 23 years in my own home, and now I’m in one bedroom in a place that I don’t know, away from everybody,” she says tearfully. “I’m thankful I’ve got a roof over my head, but it’s not home.”

Women’s Aid helped Anne get on the waiting list for a council house, and six weeks ago, she got the go-ahead to start bidding. But in every bid cycle, she finds herself hundreds of places down the list.

“According to the council, it can take a couple of years and I don’t think my mental health will let me last that long here.”

Anne has looked into private rent, but housing benefits will come nowhere near covering the cost. She knows that getting a social home would transform her life “in an instant”.

“I could fight, I could get in a better headspace, because it would be mine, and I wouldn’t have anyone telling me what to do,” she says. “And I could start fighting for my daughter, have her stay overnight and hopefully repair that relationship. It would be amazing.”

A Birmingham Council spokesperson says: “We are sorry to hear of Anne’s situation and how it is affecting her. We never want to see domestic abuse lead to homelessness, and so work extensively with the police and partners in helping make homes secure so those needing added security can be kept safe in their own home.

“Unfortunately, due to the number of people needing emergency housing, we have to use a range of temporary accommodation. In Birmingham we have over 4,500 households in forms of temporary accommodation. We try to minimise the disruption to households, but recognise that at times the only available options are not what we would hope for.”

The spokesperson adds: “In Birmingham we have 21,500 households in housing need on our housing register, 5,000 of whom are seeking a one-bedroom property, and receive on average 500 applications each week. This is a national issue, and we need to see a national housing strategy from government with an emphasis on investment in social housing for families at genuinely affordable rates.”

*Name has been changed to protect subject’s identity