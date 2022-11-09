Inside Housing Development Awards 2022

Welcome to this special section celebrating the sector’s success at the Inside Housing Development Awards.

Over the following pages, we’ll be taking a look at some of the stand-out projects over the past 12 months that caught the judges’ eyes.

Despite turbulent times for all parts of the economy, with development one of the most affected, the sector has shown that it can weather stormy times to create truly brilliant homes.

The housing crisis is only going to get more acute, and there is a need for safe, warm and sustainable homes, now more than ever. If the next few pages are anything to go by, rest assured that our sector is building them.

The awards give us the chance to celebrate those who sometimes don’t have their moment in the spotlight, and show what can be done by our sector.

A huge thank you to the judges and our sponsors, who made the event possible. Now, take a look at some remarkable projects from the past year.

Jack Simpson, assistant editor (news and investigations), Inside Housing