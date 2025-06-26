Inside Housing goes on site with L&Q’s development director Vicky Savage

Few people are more central to the building of social housing in Britain than Vicky Savage.

Since 2021, she has been group director of development and sales at L&Q, the provider which has topped Inside Housing’s Biggest Builders list every year for more than a decade.

Inside Housing has come to meet her at Prime Point, a construction site for one of those new developments, only a short walk from the O2 arena on the Greenwich peninsula in London.

We are here to catch up with Ms Savage at a critical time for the sector’s development pipeline. We’re also here to launch a series of interviews with women in housing development – a subject Ms Savage has been passionate about for years (see box, below).

Our interview took place just before the government announced a huge package of support for new affordable housing, ticking off many of the sector’s asks.

However, L&Q’s starts dropped last year, along with most of the G15 group of large London housing providers. So we wanted to find out what Ms Savage thinks it will take for the sector to ramp up development again. And we also wanted to get to know one of the key figures for new build social homes.

Developing housing associations

L&Q is particularly proud of Prime Point; I get handed a fact sheet that had been prepared for a recent visit from Matthew Pennycook, the housing minister. As the sheet boasts, seven buildings will provide 476 homes, with the first to be handed over this summer.