Inside Housing launches new site aimed at frontline staff in social housing

Research conducted by Inside Housing Management found that more than a quarter of frontline staff said they knew “nothing” about what their peers at other organisations are doing.

Mr Hilditch said: “Today’s launch survey, which more than 600 housing managers responded to, reveals that many of them would like to receive more specific information – particularly about learning outside of their own organisations. We hope Inside Housing Management will help spread some of that learning.”

More than a fifth of respondents said they feel uninformed about regulation and policy in the sector.

“It’s essential that we celebrate our successes and share best practice to benefit social housing residents across the UK,” said Stacey Thwaites, building safety officer at Gentoo. “I’m always happy to contribute ideas and resources when needed, and I believe it’s important to encourage others to do the same so the sector can grow and continue to shine.”