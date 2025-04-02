Inside Housing launches new site aimed at frontline staff in social housing

Ocean Media Group has today launched Inside Housing Management, a new online publication aimed at housing officers and other staff in housing management, with a focus on learning and development.
The site will feature exclusive insight, best practice and CPD-certified features, all designed to be easy-to-access, bite-size content for frontline staff, to help them provide excellent services and develop their careers in social housing. The site also features a forum, newsletter and podcast.
The site will be available to all, paywall-free, for the first two weeks. After that, it will be available as a low-cost subscription. More information on subscriptions can be found here.
The site will be steered by Martin Hilditch, editor of Inside Housing, and Anna Highfield, who joins the company as best practice editor, from her previous role at Architects’ Journal.
Research conducted by Inside Housing Management found that more than a quarter of frontline staff said they knew “nothing” about what their peers at other organisations are doing.
Mr Hilditch said: “Today’s launch survey, which more than 600 housing managers responded to, reveals that many of them would like to receive more specific information – particularly about learning outside of their own organisations. We hope Inside Housing Management will help spread some of that learning.”
More than a fifth of respondents said they feel uninformed about regulation and policy in the sector.
“It’s essential that we celebrate our successes and share best practice to benefit social housing residents across the UK,” said Stacey Thwaites, building safety officer at Gentoo. “I’m always happy to contribute ideas and resources when needed, and I believe it’s important to encourage others to do the same so the sector can grow and continue to shine.”
Check out the new website here.
Click here for more information on subscribing to Inside Housing Management.
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