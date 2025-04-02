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Inside Housing launches new site aimed at frontline staff in social housing

News02.04.25by Katharine Swindells

Ocean Media Group has today launched Inside Housing Management, a new online publication aimed at housing officers and other staff in housing management, with a focus on learning and development.

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LinkedIn IHToday sees the launch of Inside Housing Management, a new online publication aimed at staff in housing management, with a focus on learning and development #Ukhousing

The site will feature exclusive insight, best practice and CPD-certified features, all designed to be easy-to-access, bite-size content for frontline staff, to help them provide excellent services and develop their careers in social housing. The site also features a forum, newsletter and podcast.

The site will be available to all, paywall-free, for the first two weeks. After that, it will be available as a low-cost subscription. More information on subscriptions can be found here.

The site will be steered by Martin Hilditch, editor of Inside Housing, and Anna Highfield, who joins the company as best practice editor, from her previous role at Architects’ Journal.

“I’m delighted to launch a service specifically for the people who have some of the most important jobs in housing – those who work in housing management,” Mr Hilditch said. “Alongside best practice, learning and development, we will be providing a platform for specific communities working in housing management to network and share their own learning and experiences. Please get in touch with feedback. We want this to be a site driven by its community – and I look forward to hearing from the sector so we can continue to reflect your priorities moving forward.”

Research conducted by Inside Housing Management found that more than a quarter of frontline staff said they knew “nothing” about what their peers at other organisations are doing.

Mr Hilditch said: “Today’s launch survey, which more than 600 housing managers responded to, reveals that many of them would like to receive more specific information – particularly about learning outside of their own organisations. We hope Inside Housing Management will help spread some of that learning.”

More than a fifth of respondents said they feel uninformed about regulation and policy in the sector.

“It’s essential that we celebrate our successes and share best practice to benefit social housing residents across the UK,” said Stacey Thwaites, building safety officer at Gentoo. “I’m always happy to contribute ideas and resources when needed, and I believe it’s important to encourage others to do the same so the sector can grow and continue to shine.” 

New and upcoming content includes:

  • Research into the top priorities of housing officers, from a survey of over 600 staff
  • A feature in collaboration with the police to tackle anti-social behaviour
  • CPD-certified explainer on protecting residents’ private data
  • A case study on tackling noise complaints
  • Best practice on safeguarding residents with complex mental health issues

Check out the new website here.

Click here for more information on subscribing to Inside Housing Management.

Asset managementHousing ManagementPolicyRegulation and Governance
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