Inside Housing launches new site covering living sector

Ocean Media Group, the company that owns Inside Housing, has today launched Inside Housing Living, a new online publication covering institutionally funded housing, also known as the living sector #UKhousing

It will be steered by James Riding, living markets and sustainability editor at Inside Housing, and reporter Zainab Hussain.

The site will provide comprehensive coverage of build-to-rent, student accommodation, later living and for-profit housing providers.

“Private capital is essential to build the homes the UK sorely needs, and there was a gap for a publication focused on all aspects of investment and development, from build-to-rent to student accommodation, and later living to for-profit providers,” Mr Riding said. “The site looks amazing – and I hope you’ll find it useful and intuitive too.”

As of November, readers can access a one-month free trial of Inside Housing Living. After that, it will be available with a subscription, offering excellent value for money compared to rival publications.

Existing Inside Housing subscribers can add Inside Housing Living to their subscription for just £6 a month.

Inside Housing Living launches with an exclusive survey of the fastest-growing for-profit affordable housing providers, breaking down their delivery of new homes over the past year and their pipeline over the next five years.