Inside Housing launches new site covering living sector

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Ocean Media Group, the company that owns Inside Housing, has today launched Inside Housing Living, a new online publication covering institutionally funded housing, also known as the living sector.
The site will provide comprehensive coverage of build-to-rent, student accommodation, later living and for-profit housing providers.
It will be steered by James Riding, living markets and sustainability editor at Inside Housing, and reporter Zainab Hussain.
“Private capital is essential to build the homes the UK sorely needs, and there was a gap for a publication focused on all aspects of investment and development, from build-to-rent to student accommodation, and later living to for-profit providers,” Mr Riding said. “The site looks amazing – and I hope you’ll find it useful and intuitive too.”
As of November, readers can access a one-month free trial of Inside Housing Living. After that, it will be available with a subscription, offering excellent value for money compared to rival publications.
Existing Inside Housing subscribers can add Inside Housing Living to their subscription for just £6 a month.
Inside Housing Living launches with an exclusive survey of the fastest-growing for-profit affordable housing providers, breaking down their delivery of new homes over the past year and their pipeline over the next five years.
Upcoming content in the next few months includes a series of exclusive interviews with some of the biggest investors in the living sector including Blackstone, Aviva, Man Group and Oxford Properties.
“Inside Housing Living will bring investors and developers together with councils and housing associations to help them understand one another, do business and ignite the next generation of public-private partnerships,” Mr Riding said.
“There will be market-moving deals and scoops, for sure. But I am particularly proud of the strength of our insight, policy analysis and investigations that will deepen your understanding of the living sector – and make Inside Housing Living a cracking read.”
Check out the new website here.
Click here for more information on Inside Housing Living subscriptions.
Inside Housing Living brings you exclusive analysis and big deals from the wider residential market, including build-to-rent, student living, later living, for-profit registered providers and more.
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