Inside Housing launches new Spotlight on Regeneration series

Inside Housing is partnering with the Northern Housing Consortium and PlaceShapers on a new series focused on the delivery of housing-led regeneration schemes across the UK #UKhousing

As it moves forward, we will flag the difference regeneration has made to communities across the UK, as well as work with partners to better understand the obstacles that still remain and how to overcome them.

The series launches today, as part of a week-long focus on regeneration and placemaking on Inside Housing ’s website .

The Spotlight on Regeneration series will explore the current state of play for housing-led regeneration across the UK, examining the role it has to play in building stronger places and communities, improving housing conditions, along with delivering the UK government’s objective of a decade of national renewal.

As part of Spotlight on Regeneration, Inside Housing will:

Partner with the Northern Housing Consortium on its inquiry on housing-led regeneration in the North (supported by Homes for the North and Muse), covering each evidence session

Partner PlaceShapers on its work to highlight the placemaking role of social landlords and the role housing-led regeneration plays across the UK

Convene a series of fact-finding meetings with sector leaders to look at the contribution regeneration makes across communities and how to remove obstacles to delivery

Run series of articles focused on housing-led regeneration, starting with a week devoted to these stories

We will also cover the Estate Regeneration in Practice study tour as part of Housing Week London.

Catherine Ryder, chief executive of PlaceShapers, said: “Regeneration is not just about bricks and mortar, it delivers far-reaching economic and social benefits, and brings hope and opportunity at a time when that feels in short supply.”

Despite this, there is concern that regeneration schemes are becoming trickier to get off the ground in some parts of the country. Our recent long-read about reforms the government is making to the Treasury’s Green Book took a detailed look at one potential solution to this.

“Regeneration can make an important contribution to the government’s ambition of a decade of national renewal, but it currently doesn’t seem to be part of the government’s plan,” Ms Ryder added.

“We are looking forward to working with Inside Housing and partners over the coming months to see how we can put regeneration back on the agenda.”