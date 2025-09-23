Inside Housing launches new Spotlight on Regeneration series

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Inside Housing is partnering with the Northern Housing Consortium and PlaceShapers on a new series focused on the delivery of housing-led regeneration schemes across the UK.
The Spotlight on Regeneration series will explore the current state of play for housing-led regeneration across the UK, examining the role it has to play in building stronger places and communities, improving housing conditions, along with delivering the UK government’s objective of a decade of national renewal.
The series launches today, as part of a week-long focus on regeneration and placemaking on Inside Housing’s website.
As it moves forward, we will flag the difference regeneration has made to communities across the UK, as well as work with partners to better understand the obstacles that still remain and how to overcome them.
As part of Spotlight on Regeneration, Inside Housing will:
We will also cover the Estate Regeneration in Practice study tour as part of Housing Week London.
Catherine Ryder, chief executive of PlaceShapers, said: “Regeneration is not just about bricks and mortar, it delivers far-reaching economic and social benefits, and brings hope and opportunity at a time when that feels in short supply.”
Despite this, there is concern that regeneration schemes are becoming trickier to get off the ground in some parts of the country. Our recent long-read about reforms the government is making to the Treasury’s Green Book took a detailed look at one potential solution to this.
“Regeneration can make an important contribution to the government’s ambition of a decade of national renewal, but it currently doesn’t seem to be part of the government’s plan,” Ms Ryder added.
“We are looking forward to working with Inside Housing and partners over the coming months to see how we can put regeneration back on the agenda.”
Tracy Harrison, chief executive of the Northern Housing Consortium, said: “We’re proud to be partnering with Inside Housing on their Spotlight on Regeneration [series], which will highlight our parliamentary inquiry, supported by Homes for the North and Muse.
“Through original research, on-the-ground visits and far-reaching engagement with communities, we’ll explore how housing-led regeneration can tackle the housing crisis, deliver economic growth and strengthen communities.”
The North of England is “disproportionally affected by low quality homes, with over one million non-decent homes in the region”. The private rented sector is particularly affected and research by the Northern Housing Consortium showing there are 126,000 social housing homes in the North reaching the end of their serviceable life, Ms Harrison added.
“By bringing together voices from across the housing sector – including housing partnerships, local and mayoral authorities, national government, residents and academics – we aim to develop bold, evidence-based recommendations that ensure no one and nowhere is left behind.
“Inside Housing will be following the inquiry closely and bringing you up to date with each development.”
This new series kicked off with an article focused on the difference a regeneration scheme made to an estate in Walthamstow, east London. It also affected the lives and careers of Syreeta Robinson-Gayle, head of affordable housing at Barratt London, who grew up on the estate, and Ian McDermott, chief executive of Peabody, who worked on the redevelopment plans early in his career.
We would love to hear from people with examples of successful housing-led regeneration schemes to feature in the series as it continues.
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