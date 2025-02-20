Inside Housing launches survey asking frontline staff about their biggest concerns

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Inside Housing is seeking responses from frontline social housing staff to a survey asking what they think are the biggest issues affecting their job.
Do you work on the frontline with social housing residents? What are the biggest worries and challenges in your job?
Inside Housing is surveying housing officers, housing managers and other members of staff who work on the frontline of social housing, to find out what they think are the biggest issues affecting their jobs, their organisations and the sector more broadly.
All answers will be anonymous.
The survey is open to any members of staff who regularly interact with tenants, residents, customers or service users.
This includes but is not limited to housing officers and managers; anti-social behaviour or tenancy sustainment specialists; care and support professionals; repairs and maintenance operatives; and people working in financial inclusion, social value or tenant engagement.
Entrants will be eligible for a £100 prize draw for either an Amazon voucher or a donation to a charity of your choice.
The deadline to complete the survey is Friday 14 March.
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