Inside Housing launches survey of Black, Asian and ethnic minority staff working in housing

.@insidehousing is today launching a survey to find out about the experiences of Black, Asian and ethnic minority housing staff working across the #UKhousing sector

The anonymous survey aims to find out how Black, Asian and ethnic minority staff feel their employer is doing on issues of race, including their response to Black Lives Matter and how representative social landlords are of the communities in which they work.

The short survey can be filled in here, and will close on 7 November. The findings of the survey will be published as part of a story updating on Black Lives Matter, checking in on the progress that organisations have made since 2020 when many posted statements and action plans on anti-racism.

For example, many landlords promised to publish data on the ethnicity pay gap and improve their recruitment processes.