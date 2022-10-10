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Inside Housing launches survey of Black, Asian and ethnic minority staff working in housing

News10.10.22by Jess Mccabe

Inside Housing is today launching a survey to find out about the experiences of Black, Asian and ethnic minority housing staff working across the sector.

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Picture: Alamy
Picture: Alamy
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LinkedIn IH.@insidehousing is today launching a survey to find out about the experiences of Black, Asian and ethnic minority housing staff working across the #UKhousing sector

The anonymous survey aims to find out how Black, Asian and ethnic minority staff feel their employer is doing on issues of race, including their response to Black Lives Matter and how representative social landlords are of the communities in which they work.

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The short survey can be filled in here, and will close on 7 November. The findings of the survey will be published as part of a story updating on Black Lives Matter, checking in on the progress that organisations have made since 2020 when many posted statements and action plans on anti-racism.

For example, many landlords promised to publish data on the ethnicity pay gap and improve their recruitment processes.

The survey will be a chance to check in on how these initiatives have progressed, and the sorts of changes that might be occurring within housing providers.

You can fill in the survey here. For more information, please contact deputy editor jess.mccabe@insidehousing.co.uk

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