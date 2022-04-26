Inside Housing launches survey on family and carer-friendly work policies

The data will be used to find out what social landlords are offering to employees, covering everything from remote working to emergency childcare provision. Social landlords are also being asked what additional benefits they provide on top of statutory maternity, paternity and shared parental leave.

Social landlords can fill in the survey here. The deadline is 16 May.

Housing staff who want to share their individual experiences for the story can get in touch directly with Jess McCabe, the deputy editor (features), at jess.mccabe@insidehousing.co.uk.