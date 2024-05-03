Inside Housing launches survey on how the housing crisis is affecting sector staff

Inside Housing is seeking responses from staff across the social housing sector to a survey asking how satisfied they are with their own personal housing circumstances and whether they are affected by the housing crisis.
Are you satisfied with your own personal housing situation? Do you ever worry about paying your rent or mortgage? Is your home overcrowded, damp or unsafe?
Fill in our survey to help Inside Housing shed light on how staff within the social housing and homelessness sector are affected by the housing crisis.
Staff working in any part of the sector, including housing associations, council housing departments, supported living or homelessness organisations and charities, at any seniority level, are all encouraged to participate.
The survey follows an Inside Housing investigation seven years ago, which shed light on the housing experiences of hundreds of housing workers, including eviction, homelessness, being stuck in large flat shares, and adults living with their parents well into their 30s.
Responses to the survey will be anonymised and used to produce an article later in the year.
The deadline for responses to the survey is 7 June 2024.
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