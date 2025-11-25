Inside Housing Living publishes survey of fastest-growing for-profit housing providers

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Inside Housing Living, the new website from the makers of Inside Housing, has published an exclusive survey tracking the progress and pipelines of the top for-profit registered providers.
The Fastest-Growing For-Profits 2025 survey is available to read now on Inside Housing Living. It confirms that the new website is essential for coverage of for-profits – registered providers backed by private capital.
The research reveals how many homes the top for-profits completed and started in 2024-25, plus expected completions this year and each provider’s two-year and five-year pipelines.
It finds that the most active growing for-profits come from a variety of backgrounds, with owners including pension providers, investment firms, private equity and housing developers.
Featuring interviews with the for-profits themselves and expert observers, the research asks whether for-profits can maintain their current levels of growth and what is needed to take delivery to the next level.
The article includes commentary and analysis from top for-profits including Sage Homes, Legal & General Affordable Homes, Heylo Housing, Auxesia Homes, Preferred Homes and Grosvenor Hart Homes.
It will now be an annual survey for Inside Housing Living as the site continues to track the growth of the for-profits over the next year.
Inside Housing Living provides comprehensive coverage of build-to-rent, student accommodation, later living and for-profit housing providers.
It will be steered by James Riding, living markets and sustainability editor at Inside Housing, and reporter Zainab Hussain.
As of November, readers can access a one-month free trial of Inside Housing Living. After that, it will be available with a subscription, offering excellent value for money compared to rival publications.
Existing Inside Housing subscribers can add Inside Housing Living to their subscription for just £6 a month.
Upcoming content in the next few months includes a series of exclusive interviews with some of the biggest investors in the living sector, including Blackstone, Aviva, Man Group and Oxford Properties.
Inside Housing Living brings you exclusive analysis and big deals from the wider residential market, including build-to-rent, student living, later living, for-profit registered providers and more.
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