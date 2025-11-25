Inside Housing Living publishes survey of fastest-growing for-profit housing providers

The Fastest-Growing For-Profits 2025 survey is available to read now on Inside Housing Living. It confirms that the new website is essential for coverage of for-profits – registered providers backed by private capital.

The research reveals how many homes the top for-profits completed and started in 2024-25, plus expected completions this year and each provider’s two-year and five-year pipelines.

It finds that the most active growing for-profits come from a variety of backgrounds, with owners including pension providers, investment firms, private equity and housing developers.