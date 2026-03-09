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Inside Housing Living reveals scale of global investment in UK rental living

News09.03.26by Martin Hilditch

A major new piece of research by Inside Housing Living has revealed the scale of global investment in UK rental living.

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Outside Howard Gardens, a purpose-built student accommodation scheme
Howard Gardens, a purpose-built student accommodation scheme acquired by investor AustralianSuper from Harrison Street Asset Management in December
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The Global Investment in UK Rental Living report found that overseas investors deployed or committed more than £7bn into the UK living sector in 2025.

The research finds that more than £4.75bn of capital was deployed in 2025, with an additional £2.37bn committed across the year for new schemes and future partnerships, in a survey carried out by consultancy White Hawk Green for Inside Housing Living.

Inside Housing Living launched at the end of 2025 and is a new online publication covering institutionally funded housing, also known as the living sector.

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The new research explores the current state of the market, and looks in detail at the state of play in different sections of the market, including multifamily build-to-rent (BTR), single-family rental (SFR), co-living and purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA). The figures published are based on what has been priced or value-disclosed.

The report looks at trends that are likely to shape the next cycle of investment activity in the sector – including a diversification of entry routes, and the importance of schemes that demonstrate management quality, cost control and income durability as much as location.

It also reveals that US investors accounted for nearly half the investment in the living sector last year – and explores a mixed landscape of pension funds, asset managers and specialist operators.

“What is worth observing is the arrival at scale of ‘national trailblazers’ and specialist investors,” the report states.

It also explores what investors value for councils and other bodies keen to harness overseas investment.

Read the report here

Subscribe to Inside Housing Living here

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