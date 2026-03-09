Inside Housing Living reveals scale of global investment in UK rental living

The Global Investment in UK Rental Living report found that overseas investors deployed or committed more than £7bn into the UK living sector in 2025.

The research finds that more than £4.75bn of capital was deployed in 2025, with an additional £2.37bn committed across the year for new schemes and future partnerships, in a survey carried out by consultancy White Hawk Green for Inside Housing Living.

Inside Housing Living launched at the end of 2025 and is a new online publication covering institutionally funded housing, also known as the living sector.