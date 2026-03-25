Inside Housing Management opens nominations to find 30 exceptional housing management staff

Since its launch in April 2025, Inside Housing Management has established itself as the go-to platform for housing professionals looking to learn, innovate and provide exceptional services for residents.

Now, as it approaches its first birthday, our sister title is looking to celebrate the vital work of housing staff across the UK by recognising 30 individuals who excel in their field.

‘Inside Housing Management 30’ will recognise 30 exceptional individuals who are raising the standard, challenging the status quo, or simply delivering excellence in housing.