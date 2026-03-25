Inside Housing Management opens nominations to find 30 exceptional housing management staff

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Inside Housing’s sister title, Inside Housing Management, is seeking nominations to find 30 exceptional employees in housing.
Since its launch in April 2025, Inside Housing Management has established itself as the go-to platform for housing professionals looking to learn, innovate and provide exceptional services for residents.
Now, as it approaches its first birthday, our sister title is looking to celebrate the vital work of housing staff across the UK by recognising 30 individuals who excel in their field.
‘Inside Housing Management 30’ will recognise 30 exceptional individuals who are raising the standard, challenging the status quo, or simply delivering excellence in housing.
Nominated individuals could be working at any level in any housing management-related role, including (but not limited to): property and neighbourhood management, allocations, rent advisory services, digital inclusion, tenancy sustainment, resident engagement, anti-social behaviour, specialist support work, complaints, call centres, homelessness prevention, and repairs.
Winners will be profiled individually and showcased in a spotlight feature which will be promoted across all of Inside Housing Management’s channels.
The winning cohort will also receive a free one-day pass to attend the Housing 2026 conference in Manchester, with networking opportunities at the event, a free one-year subscription to Inside Housing Management, and a 25% discount for any team subscription within their organisation.
The 30 individuals will also have opportunities to influence and contribute to Inside Housing Management content throughout 2026 and 2027.
Nominated individuals could be demonstrating exceptional promise at an earlier stage in their career, or already driving change from a prominent role.
Their work could be guiding and inspiring colleagues internally, influencing peers across the sector, or creating significant change for residents.
Inside Housing Management is asking housing staff to nominate colleagues who they think are doing amazing work within the housing sphere – individuals who deserve recognition for the work they do, or who inspire their colleagues with their ideas, dedication or passion.
The title is particularly keen to hear about housing staff who are innovating, inspiring, driving change or improvements, or simply excelling in their area.
Entrants are asked to provide up to 400 words explaining why their nominee deserves to be recognised as one of the Inside Housing Management 30, by a deadline of midnight on 5 May.
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