Inside Housing secures raft of nominations at press awards

The magazine and its journalists have been shortlisted a total of 12 times for the national awards that celebrate journalism about the built environment sector.

The magazine has been shortlisted for ‘brand of the year’ alongside four other publications, after a year in which it continued its work on the End Our Cladding Scandal campaign, moved from a weekly to a monthly title, and created a race and housing editorial panel after readers had contacted it over racial inequality issues in the housing sector following the murder of George Floyd in 2020.