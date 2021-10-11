Inside Housing secures raft of nominations at press awards

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Inside Housing’s editorial team has secured several nominations for this year’s International Building Press Awards.
The magazine and its journalists have been shortlisted a total of 12 times for the national awards that celebrate journalism about the built environment sector.
The magazine has been shortlisted for ‘brand of the year’ alongside four other publications, after a year in which it continued its work on the End Our Cladding Scandal campaign, moved from a weekly to a monthly title, and created a race and housing editorial panel after readers had contacted it over racial inequality issues in the housing sector following the murder of George Floyd in 2020.
Inside Housing’s journalists once again dominate the awards shortlists with 11 nominations across four awards categories.
Four Inside Housing journalists are shortlisted for the ‘best news reporter’ category. Peter Apps, Nathaniel Barker, Lucie Heath and Jack Simpson are all in with a chance of scooping the award, which Inside Housing has won for the past three years.
Peter, Lucie and Jack have also been shortlisted for ‘feature writer of the year’.
Peter, Nathaniel and Jack are in the running for the ‘housing and residential journalist of the year’.
Jack is also one of three shortlisted for ‘scoop of the year’ for his story about shared owners who live in a block in Manchester and face bills of £100,000 for fire safety work.
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