Inside Housing upgrades sustainability coverage and launches Cities Encyclopaedia

Inside Housing has today upgraded its sustainability coverage and launched a brand new Cities Encyclopaedia.
From Wednesday, Inside Housing subscribers will now receive a dedicated weekly sustainability bulletin with rigorous reporting on net zero policy, retrofit programmes, ESG and climate resilience, at no extra cost.
The upgraded sustainability coverage starts today with a brand new Cities Encyclopaedia: an exclusive, in-depth look at how 19 different cities are preparing to meet their climate goals.
The sustainability bulletin will also incorporate the ‘best practice’ ethos of sister publication Unlock Net Zero, which is being folded into Inside Housing.
Through exclusive insight and comment pieces, the bulletin will share practical lessons from innovative sustainability projects and help spread understanding as the sector moves towards net zero.
The coverage will be steered by James Riding, living markets and sustainability editor at Inside Housing, and reporter Zainab Hussain.
Mr Riding said: “Inside Housing has covered sustainability and retrofit in the past, but this is a chance to be much more sustained in our reporting and bring many more stories to light.
“With the publication of the government’s Warm Homes Plan imminent and energy performance certificate targets for social landlords on the horizon, readers turn to Inside Housing for clarity and insight.
“Our dedicated sustainability bulletin will be a valuable resource for housing professionals as they work to meet their sustainability goals.”
Click here to read the Cities Encyclopaedia.
Click here to sign up to the new Sustainability bulletin.
Sign up to Inside Housing’s weekly Sustainability newsletter, featuring our in-depth coverage of the sector’s journey to delivering net zero.
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