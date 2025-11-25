Inside Housing upgrades sustainability coverage and launches Cities Encyclopaedia

Mr Riding said: “Inside Housing has covered sustainability and retrofit in the past, but this is a chance to be much more sustained in our reporting and bring many more stories to light.

“With the publication of the government’s Warm Homes Plan imminent and energy performance certificate targets for social landlords on the horizon, readers turn to Inside Housing for clarity and insight.

“Our dedicated sustainability bulletin will be a valuable resource for housing professionals as they work to meet their sustainability goals.”

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