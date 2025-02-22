Inside the economics of temporary accommodation

The amount spent on temporary accommodation has caused many councils to speak out over the past year about the pressures on their finances – and in turn that has contributed to reductions in funding for specialist support and homelessness services. Our new research raises questions about the extent to which money could be more effectively spent in the system – not least of all to deliver longer-term housing solutions.

Experts tell Inside Housing that the investigation highlights the need for further regulation of an area that is drawing so much public funding.

Shown our findings, Dr Amaran Uthayakumar-Cumarasamy, an NHS paediatrician who works with campaign group Medact, questioned whether it was right that private companies are making profits from this sector.

He says: “Health workers witness the impact of unsafe, unaffordable and insecure housing on children and young people on a daily basis. Undernutrition, respiratory illness and poor mental health are symptomatic of the failures of an unjust housing system. The use of temporary accommodation paints an especially bleak picture for both the short and long-term damage done to the physical, mental and social health of children and young people.”

“Undernutrition, respiratory illness and poor mental health are symptomatic of the failures of an unjust housing system”

Dr Laura Neilson is chief executive of Shared Health Foundation (SHF), a medical charity which is a co-secretariat of the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for Households in Temporary Accommodation. “This evidence shows the urgent need for regulation,” she says of our findings. “Regulation that covers standards of accommodation and regulation of procurement and how the public pound is being spent both at local and national level.”

Elliot Leigh was third on the list, after receiving around £51m over the past five financial years. The firm says its rents are set in collaboration with local authorities in a way that balances between Local Housing Allowance (LHA) rates and an agreed subsidy that considers current market rents.

Councils receive funding from central government for each temporary accommodation let of 90% of LHA rates as they were set in 2011, and must make up the rest of the costs from their own funds. Research by Homeless International found that, in 2022-23 alone, councils in England spent more than £200m topping up the amount allocated from central government.

Elliot Leigh tells us that around 90% of the income it receives from councils is paid directly to landlords, while at least 5% of the remaining amount is invested in repairs, maintenance and addressing voids. It describes its new homes assessment process by its procurement team as “rigorous” and “highly selective in choosing the landlords we work with and the properties we lease”.