Installers will ‘fall off a cliff’ after Reeves axes £6.5bn retrofit scheme

Retrofit installers have warned that their sector will “fall off a cliff” after chancellor Rachel Reeves axed a £6.5bn energy efficiency scheme #UKhousing

However, retrofit bosses urged the chancellor to extend the ECO scheme for 12 months to smooth the transition and support installers.

Ms Reeves said ending the scheme would save households £59 a year on their energy bills, since it is currently funded by energy companies through levies on customers. She added that the government will set out a replacement retrofit scheme in its forthcoming Warm Homes Plan.

The chancellor revealed in the Autumn Budget on Wednesday that the government will end the Energy Company Obligation (ECO) scheme, which funds upgrades for homes owned or rented by low-income households, in March 2026.

Anna Moore, chief executive and founder of retrofit company Domna, said the Warm Homes Plan is “welcome”, but “suddenly yanking £1.3bn in funding is chaotic and has created a cliff edge for thousands of low-income households in fuel poverty as well as SMEs employing some 10,000 people”.

She continued: “Extending ECO by one year allows an orderly transition while the Warm Homes Plan is finalised, piloted and mobilised. Without that extension, the sector falls off a cliff in March 2026 and we will be rebuilding capacity from scratch at exactly the moment the government needs to accelerate delivery.”

ECO currently installs green upgrades in 5,000 homes a month and delivers £1.3bn a year in energy efficiency works. It would have delivered £6.5bn of investment over this parliament by upgrading 288,000 homes.

Joel Pearson, director at Net-Zero Renewables, a Newcastle-based solar panel installer, said: “We employ and subcontract over 35 skilled individuals and have helped take more than 200 homes out of fuel poverty through the ECO scheme.

“I would urge Rachel Reeves to think again and to at least extend this existing scheme by a year so we can see an orderly transition and support firms like ours helping to mitigate climate change.”