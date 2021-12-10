Installing full-fibre broadband now will help landlords future-proof homes

In association with:

Thirteen Group

For Helen Ivison, asset infrastructure manager at Thirteen Group, reliable, high-speed internet is not just a ‘nice to have’, it is a basic human right. “The internet is just as important as any other utility, like water, electricity or gas,” she says. “It allows people to access jobs, skills, healthcare, leisure and entertainment. It opens up a whole new world. The longer that some segments of society are excluded from that world – including residents in the social housing sector – the greater the digital divide and the greater the cost to society in terms of joblessness, education and health.”

We have to get away from this idea that high-speed wi-fi is a luxury, she insists. “It’s not. It’s an essential.”

Earlier this year, Thirteen began working with fibre network infrastructure provider CityFibre to install a full-fibre network across the group’s housing stock in Middlesbrough to benefit 12,500 of its customers.

“The government’s National Infrastructure Strategy, published in late 2020, highlighted that internet and internet speed is key to education, jobs and economic regeneration,” says Ms Ivison. “So it began to roll out Project Gigabit, a mission to provide broadband to the most deprived areas of the country, which included Middlesbrough – one of our core areas of business.