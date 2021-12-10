Installing full-fibre broadband now will help landlords future-proof homes

Thirteen Group is installing open-access fibre across its housing stock. Helen Ivison talks through the process and benefits
In association with:
Thirteen Group
For Helen Ivison, asset infrastructure manager at Thirteen Group, reliable, high-speed internet is not just a ‘nice to have’, it is a basic human right. “The internet is just as important as any other utility, like water, electricity or gas,” she says. “It allows people to access jobs, skills, healthcare, leisure and entertainment. It opens up a whole new world. The longer that some segments of society are excluded from that world – including residents in the social housing sector – the greater the digital divide and the greater the cost to society in terms of joblessness, education and health.”
We have to get away from this idea that high-speed wi-fi is a luxury, she insists. “It’s not. It’s an essential.”
Earlier this year, Thirteen began working with fibre network infrastructure provider CityFibre to install a full-fibre network across the group’s housing stock in Middlesbrough to benefit 12,500 of its customers.
“The government’s National Infrastructure Strategy, published in late 2020, highlighted that internet and internet speed is key to education, jobs and economic regeneration,” says Ms Ivison. “So it began to roll out Project Gigabit, a mission to provide broadband to the most deprived areas of the country, which included Middlesbrough – one of our core areas of business.
“During this time, we developed a great relationship with CityFibre, which was participating in the Project Gigabit programme. As a result, we’ve asked them to install full fibre across all of our housing stock in Hartlepool, Stockton, and Redcar and Cleveland. They’re currently working on our properties in Newcastle and will move on to Sunderland in the new year, before starting an installation on a new build site in Kirklees, West Yorkshire.” Altogether, this is around 35,000 homes.
The infrastructure that CityFibre provides is ‘open access’, meaning it is available to different UK internet service providers. This was a must-have for Thirteen because it knew a lack of options would be a deal-breaker for customers. “An open network allows competition,” says Ms Ivison. “That was a real driver for us because we have some of the most vulnerable and poorest people in the UK living in our properties. If one company was providing the network and the internet service, and its prices were too expensive, our tenants simply wouldn’t sign up to it. However, open access gives them the chance to shop around for a good deal and go with any provider they want. It gives them choice.”
Since the fibre installation process can be so complex from both a legal and technical standpoint, close collaboration between Thirteen and CityFibre has been vital every step of the way. “At the end of the day, we need to make sure that our assets are protected,” says Ms Ivison. “We want to make sure that the work is completed safely to protect our residents because that remains at the core of everything we do. For their sake, we also want to keep disruption to a minimum. And as part of our decarbonisation agenda, we don’t want to install lots of infrastructure on the externals of our buildings.”
Before work could start, wayleave agreements were negotiated to give CityFibre permission to survey Thirteen’s properties. Confidentiality agreements to protect its land and stock were also drawn up and signed. Completing this process took around six months. “You shouldn’t underestimate the amount of time that goes into creating wayleave and confidentiality agreements that are right for your organisation,” explains Ms Ivison.
35k
Number of Thirteen’s properties in which CityFibre will install full fibre
8m
Number of homes in the UK CityFibre plans to give full fibre by 2025
Once the landlord’s health and safety teams had approved elements, such as site-specific drawings, method statements and risk assessments for each property, Thirteen met CityFibre engineers on site to agree everything from the thickness of the cabling to the responsibility for asbestos checks.
The best routes into the properties were also discussed. Where possible, this was via existing telecommunications infrastructure. Where this was not possible, external excavation work was needed, which took a couple of days on average – although internal wiring can usually be completed relatively quickly.
Thirteen’s own infrastructure clerk of works carries out checks on site, while designated staff from CityFibre liaise regularly with Ms Ivison and her team. “I don’t think you can conduct a project of this size and scope without both sides getting along,” she says. “Good collaboration is paramount. Sensible planning and programming should also help reduce costs in the future when we roll out works to our other properties.”
The fact is that this work is crucial for digital inclusion, states Ms Ivison. “It will make a huge difference to people’s lives. We at Thirteen are definitely on board with advances in smart technology and the Internet of Things, because these will deliver more of our services as smartly as possible. But first we have to have the right infrastructure in place. That’s why our work with CityFibre is a key priority. Ultimately, we will be delivering an internet service that will provide real change for our customers – and for us as a company.”
Sanjay Sudra, senior strategic wayleave manager, CityFibre
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced huge areas of our lives, such as work, school and socialising, to move online. Even now, as we gradually return to some sense of normality, it is becoming increasingly obvious that this new reliance on the internet is not going to go away. For example, healthcare and education services will continue to have a growing online presence, while many employers are developing hybrid working models. This means connectivity is set to remain a hot topic in households across the country.
But what we are seeing is that not everyone has access to the skills and technology needed to take advantage of the opportunities that exist in our increasingly online world. It is estimated that 16.3 million adults in the UK lack core digital skills, while 1.9 million homes in the country have no access to the internet. This worrying digital divide has always existed, but the pandemic has made it even more apparent.
That is why CityFibre has invested up to £4bn to bring full-fibre connectivity within reach of up to a third of the country by 2025. This is 100% fibre-optic technology that will carry data at the speed of light – and provide near limitless bandwidth – to eight million homes, 800,000 businesses, 400,000 local authority sites and 250,000 5G access points.
Naturally, we have to be certain that social housing residents are not being left behind as next-generation connectivity is rolled out in their communities. That is why, throughout the UK, we are working with housing associations and local authorities to bring full fibre to thousands of tenants, helping them to access a variety of services and connect easily with their landlord.
Connecting homes to our network is easy. We will install full fibre to a property free of charge and by using our modern construction techniques, installation is quick with minimal disruption. Our full-fibre network then gives residents choice over who they get their internet service from.
For social housing providers, it is a way to future-proof their homes, giving them the digital infrastructure to meet a household’s data needs now and in the future. For residents, it means having access to gigabit-capable broadband to support a whole host of lifestyle benefits, such as effective homeworking and learning, accessing the best entertainment and using the latest technology.
Related stories