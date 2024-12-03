Institution of Fire Engineers sanctions prolific fire assessor and former chair

The Institution of Fire Engineers has sanctioned a prolific fire assessor and its former chair of trustee directors #UKhousing

His firm Tri Fire carries out fire risk assessments, External Wall System 1 (EWS1) surveys and fire engineering. It remains on the approved panel for Homes England’s Cladding Safety Scheme.

Mr Kiziak was suspended from the IFE on 21 August. He was a prolific fire risk assessor since setting up business in 2020.

The IFE is an independent professional body for people in the fire engineering sector.

Adam Kiziak of Tri Fire and Mark Chubb, who chaired the IFE’s board of trustee directors until summer 2023, appeared on the IFE website’s list of sanctioned members last week.

The IFE said that Mr Kiziak “failed to maintain and work within professional competence”.

It said he also failed to hold adequate professional indemnity (PI) insurance, or where exclusions in PI policy are work prohibitive, failed to make these known.

In addition, the IFE said he breached the organisation’s principle of “accuracy and vigour”.

Mr Kiziak told Inside Housing: “I am confident that at all times I have acted in accordance with the IFE ethics procedure and my duty as an incorporated engineer and member of the Institution. I do not accept the claims that have been made. I do not agree with the outcome of the panel.

“It is important to note that an EWS1 assessment is a risk-based assessment. Even under the original MHCLG [Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government] guidance notes, a risk-based approach was advocated. This is even further supported by the introduction of PAS 9980 in 2022. That I have taken a view on the risk to a property, whereas another consultant’s view of the risk differs, is not a question of ethics, but of risk perception.

“Tri Fire hold appropriate professional indemnity insurance, which is retroactive, current and valid.”

Inside Housing understands that MHCLG commissioned independent audits that were requested by leaseholders, and in some cases overturned Mr Kiziak’s fire assessments.

A spokesperson for MHCLG said: “We have robust auditing processes in place to ensure all fire risk assessments carried out for buildings in our remediation funding programmes meet appropriate standards. Where these standards are not met, we take action to ensure this is urgently addressed.”