‘Insufficient’ funding allocated to improve energy efficiency of social housing, committee finds

The CCC made the comments in a report assessing the government’s Heat and Building Strategy, which it found to be “not yet comprehensive or complete”, saying that “significant delivery risks remain”.

The committee said that the strategy, which sets out how the government plans to dramatically reduce carbon emissions from the UK’s 30 million homes and workplaces, also needs to be updated to reflect the energy crisis.

The government released the long-awaited strategy in October.

Alongside it, a £3.9bn funding package was announced to help pay for the decarbonisation of heat from buildings up until 2025, including £800m for the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund.