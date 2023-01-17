Insulation firm had research showing product used on Grenfell released toxic smoke 18 months before fire

The company that sold the combustible insulation used on Grenfell Tower had research which demonstrated that it produced acidic, toxic smoke when burned 18 months before the blaze, a document leaked to Inside Housing reveals #UKhousing

“Some of these gases are irritants [such] as hydrogen chloride, hydrogen bromide [or] asphyxiants [such] as carbon monoxide and hydrogen cyanide.”

“Fire statistics show that the main cause of death in fires arises from the inhalation of toxic effluents,” says the nine-page ‘technical memo’ sent to senior staff members at Saint Gobain and Celotex.

A document obtained by Inside Housing dated 16 January 2016 reveals that Saint Gobain, the giant multinational corporation which owns Celotex, was commissioning research into this toxicity months before the fire ripped through the tower.

Celotex RS5000 was the primary insulation material used in the cladding system on Grenfell Tower. It is made from a plastic called polyisocyanurate, which has been found to release choking smoke when burned – including cyanide and carbon monoxide.

The document says that Saint Gobain had previously “launched some external studies… to evaluate and identify the toxicity of [polyisocyanurate] as insulation materials compared to other products in the market”.

It notes that “the major gases contributing to its toxicity are hydrogen cyanide, carbon monoxide, [hydrochloride] and [hydrobomide]”.

In response, a spokesperson for Celotex said that the firm had disclosed the document to the inquiry and that smoke and fumes released during the blaze came from “a wide variety of building materials and from the contents of the flats”.

Celotex RS5000 was specifically marketed for use on high rises from 2014 onwards. Grenfell Tower was targeted by its sales people, who later inquired about using the tower as a “case study” for the insulation.

The product remained on the market and was advertised specifically for high-rise buildings until the blaze.

A spokesperson for Grenfell United, a group representing bereaved family members and survivors of the blaze, said that Celotex and Saint Gobain “knew their product was dangerous and a threat to human life”.

The document obtained by Inside Housing was not released during the oral evidence before the inquiry, which concluded with closing statements in November.

The memo compares various insulation products. A Celotex polyisocyanurate product was given the highest score on a ‘toxicity index’ of various insulation materials.

It says: “For [polyisocyanurate] and [polyurethane] foams the main toxic product yield is [cyanide] followed by [carbon monoxide], [nitrogen oxide] and [hydrochloride].

“The main toxic products are [cyanide] and [carbon monoxide] that act together to reduce the body of oxygen.”

Most of the deaths in Grenfell are believed to have been a result of smoke inhalation, aside from a handful of residents who fell from the tower after being trapped by thick smoke.

An expert witness said that asphyxiation due to inhaling high levels of carbon monoxide was the primary cause, but cyanide may have contributed in rendering victims unconscious more quickly where they would have later died from inhaling carbon monoxide.

He said that smoke came from the insulation, cladding panels and other materials burning inside victims’ flats. In the early stages of the fire, the cladding and insulation were said to have contributed “approximately equal” volumes of smoke.

It is understood the memo obtained by Inside Housing followed research commissioned by Saint Gobain from a French laboratory into the issue of smoke toxicty in the mid-2010s. After this work, the firm is understood to have approached academics at the University of Central Lancashire (UClan) in mid-2015.

The aim is understood to have been work to reduce the toxicity of the insulation, through changes to the chemical composition or the reduction of fire retardant chemicals, which slow rates of burning but increase the toxicity of the smoke. It was felt this may have given the firm a selling point compared to competitors but such a product was never released.

One fire safety expert, to whom Inside Housing showed the document, said: “All smoke is toxic. There is no such a thing as beneficial smoke. But there are degrees of toxicity. This is what they tried to measure here. [Polyisocyanurate] smoke is always toxic, but how toxic?

“They seemed interested in a plastic that is less toxic in fire than their competitors. They were not looking for a product that was of low toxicity. The difference is important.”

The memo said that higher volumes of hydrochloride were produced when higher amounts of flame-retardant chemicals were added to the foam formulation.

It said that the “next steps” would involve commissioning academics at UCLan to study different types of insulation burning in different conditions to study the toxicity.

It said they would seek to understand the factors that increased the volume of cyanide produced and seek to reduce it “by the addition of additives”.