‘Insultingly modest’ leasehold reform bill does nothing for flat owners, report says

A policy paper by campaign group Commonhold Now called on the government to scrap leasehold tenure for new build flats, which will reportedly still be allowed under ministers’ plans.

The report, titled Misaligned Incentives, pointed out that prime minister Rishi Sunak described the system as “a scam” when he was a junior minister in 2018 and offered recommendations to get rid of leasehold “or at least turn it into a mere technicality”.

The report calls for all ground rents on all existing leases to be capped at £250 a year and all new build flats to be sold on a commonhold or share of freehold basis.

Freeholders should be required by law to take all reasonable steps to achieve “duty of best financial value”, it said, while leaseholders should be able to claim interest on service charges found to be unreasonable.