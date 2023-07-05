ao link

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles

Insurance giant moves into build-to-rent market with 1,000-home joint venture

News05.07.23by Peter Apps

The UK’s largest insurance provider has launched a joint venture with a rental homes developer to build 1,000 private rental homes in Birmingham, marking its first move into build-to-rent housing. 

Linked InTwitterFacebookeCard
A CGI image of the proposed new development (picture: Aviva)
A CGI image of the proposed new development (picture: Aviva)
Sharelines
LinkedIn IHThe UK’s largest insurance provider has launched a joint venture with a rental homes developer to build 1,000 private rental homes in Birmingham, marking its first move into build-to-rent housing #UKhousing

The new partnership between Aviva Capital Partners (ACP) and Moda Living, a developer and operator of rental communities in the UK, will develop a four-acre regeneration in Digbeth with a gross development value of £400m.

The site, which will be called Stone Yard, was purchased from Gallagher Developments and Court Collaboration.

Read more

L&G and Clanmil forward fund £155m build-to-rent development in BelfastL&G and Clanmil forward fund £155m build-to-rent development in Belfast
London housing association strikes £50m deal to fund 131 build-to-rent homesLondon housing association strikes £50m deal to fund 131 build-to-rent homes
London property firm registers build-to-rent arm as for-profit providerLondon property firm registers build-to-rent arm as for-profit provider

The joint venture will look for further large-scale regeneration opportunities. It is ACP’s first move into build-to-rent housing.

John Cummins, chief executive of ACP, said: “Birmingham is a fantastic city which we are delighted to be investing in. New, high-quality accommodation is vital for Birmingham to continue to thrive and meet its undoubted potential.”

Tony Brooks, managing director at Moda Living, added: “Partnerships like this are an important part of the solution to the UK’s current housing crisis, facilitating major brownfield regeneration into thousands of new sustainable homes.”

Aviva has recently been embroiled in the cladding and building safety crisis, due to investments made by its ground rents fund into the freehold of blocks of flats.

Many of these were subsequently found to have serious building safety issues, and after a long stand-off with residents, the firm agreed that it was covered by laws preventing it from passing on costs in May.

Sign up for our development and finance newsletter

A block of flats under construction
Picture: Alamy

New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our weekly development and finance round-up straight to your inbox

Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters

Development
Linked InTwitterFacebookeCard
Add New Comment
You must be logged in to comment.

Related stories