Tony Brooks, managing director at Moda Living, added: “Partnerships like this are an important part of the solution to the UK’s current housing crisis, facilitating major brownfield regeneration into thousands of new sustainable homes.”

Aviva has recently been embroiled in the cladding and building safety crisis, due to investments made by its ground rents fund into the freehold of blocks of flats.

Many of these were subsequently found to have serious building safety issues, and after a long stand-off with residents, the firm agreed that it was covered by laws preventing it from passing on costs in May.