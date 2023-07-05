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The UK’s largest insurance provider has launched a joint venture with a rental homes developer to build 1,000 private rental homes in Birmingham, marking its first move into build-to-rent housing.
The new partnership between Aviva Capital Partners (ACP) and Moda Living, a developer and operator of rental communities in the UK, will develop a four-acre regeneration in Digbeth with a gross development value of £400m.
The site, which will be called Stone Yard, was purchased from Gallagher Developments and Court Collaboration.
The joint venture will look for further large-scale regeneration opportunities. It is ACP’s first move into build-to-rent housing.
John Cummins, chief executive of ACP, said: “Birmingham is a fantastic city which we are delighted to be investing in. New, high-quality accommodation is vital for Birmingham to continue to thrive and meet its undoubted potential.”
Tony Brooks, managing director at Moda Living, added: “Partnerships like this are an important part of the solution to the UK’s current housing crisis, facilitating major brownfield regeneration into thousands of new sustainable homes.”
Aviva has recently been embroiled in the cladding and building safety crisis, due to investments made by its ground rents fund into the freehold of blocks of flats.
Many of these were subsequently found to have serious building safety issues, and after a long stand-off with residents, the firm agreed that it was covered by laws preventing it from passing on costs in May.
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