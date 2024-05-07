Interest rates are stifling growth – it is time for a different approach

There’s a strong case for lowering interest rates sooner rather than later when you look at the devastating effect they are having on #UKhousing, argues Yorkshire Housing’s Nick Atkin

This is just one of the reasons why Yorkshire Housing supports the National Housing Federation’s call for a long-term plan for housing that puts politics to one side and focuses on building the homes people need.

The same decisions are made by different people and, unsurprisingly, the results are always the same: a rollercoaster economic trend that stifles growth and creates uncertainty. This has almost certainly contributed to creating a housing crisis unlike anything we’ve seen before.

The UK economy has had more ups and downs over the past few years than a rollercoaster. In fact, it’s had so many twists, dips and dives that if it were a rollercoaster, I’d probably give it a miss, even with my love of thrill rides.

The problem is that we have periods of growth, where the economy has been stimulated, and then a pull-back when things overheat – the boom-bust cycle. After the late 1990s, it appeared this cycle had been broken, but the financial crash of 2008 caused a massive economic dislocation that saw new house sales fall by as much as 50% and investors and developers scale back.

Fast forward 15 years and you can see some of the past mistakes being repeated. It’s like a slow-motion car crash. You can see that you’re about to have a collision, but there’s nothing you can do about it other than sit tight and brace for impact. That’s how it feels when I look at some of the recent economic decision-making, most notably by the Bank of England (BoE).

So, let me explain what I’m seeing and the impact it’s having on housing.

The BoE, which is independent from the government, has a limited number of tools to slow down the economy and control inflation, one of which is interest rates.

We know that interest rates across the world increased significantly over the past 18 months, with the UK’s rate increasing from 0.1% at the end of 2021 to its current rate of 5.25%. Such large global increases caused stress in some financial markets, most notably the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Credit Suisse, alongside problems with some pension schemes.

The theory used by the BoE is that raising interest rates gets inflation back under control by reducing the amount of money people have to spend. Higher interest rates also dampen inflation by reducing business growth and demand for labour, as well as increasing the value of the pound, making imported goods cheaper.

The BoE has also embarked on a programme of quantitative tightening, selling off the bonds it purchased during its programme of quantitative easing, as another tool to reduce inflation.

Inflation has begin to come down over the past few months, in part thanks to a reduction in the cost of energy and food. But ratcheting up interest rates hasn’t had the same impact it had during previous periods of high inflation. So, what’s different this time?