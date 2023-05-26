Ms Bassett took on the interim position in January, after joining the 30,000-home landlord around seven years ago as executive director of corporate services.

She took on the chief executive role following the sudden departure of Nigel Wilson, who stepped aside after almost four years as boss.

Following his departure, local politicians in Sunderland said they would be looking for answers as to why he left his post so suddenly.

The news was a “big surprise” to the Conservative group at Sunderland City Council, according to councillor Michael Dixon, who had organised a meeting with the housing association chief last year.