Interim housing ombudsman appointed as government withdraws recruitment campaign to explore ‘wider field’ of candidates

The government has appointed Andrea Keenoy, the organisation’s current chief operating officer, to replace Richard Blakeway as the housing ombudsman on an interim basis.
This news emerged in an evidence session of the Housing, Communities and Local Government (HCLG) Committee on 14 July, during which housing secretary Steve Reed was questioned on the progress of the appointment process.
Florence Eshalomi, Labour MP and HCLG Committee chair, suggested the government has failed to find a suitable candidate after months of recruitment.
She said there was supposed to be a pre-scrutiny hearing to question the government’s preferred candidate that same day, according to a timeline set out in January.
“The government seems to not be able to find the candidate to take on this really important role,” Ms Eshalomi said.
In January, Inside Housing revealed Mr Blakeway would be stepping down from his position in July, having completed his second term after taking up the role in 2019.
Ms Eshalomi said the appointment process for his replacement started in June 2025, and that another recruitment campaign began on 15 January this year.
But last week, Ms Eshalomi continued, the committee received a letter from Baroness Taylor, Lords minister for housing and local government, to say that the process had been withdrawn.
This letter, dated 6 July, said: “I am writing to inform you that I have taken the decision to withdraw the campaign for the next housing ombudsman.
“This is because I believe the criteria for the role should be altered to require a greater level of experience in the housing sector. As such, I wish to explore appointing from a wider field of candidates.”
Baroness Taylor said interim arrangements have been put in place to “allow sufficient time to recruit a new ombudsman”, meaning Ms Keenoy will be in role for up to six months from 1 August.
She continued: “This appointment will ensure stability and continuity for the organisation to deliver on its objectives and support the service through a period of transition.
“I am very pleased that Andrea has agreed to take on this role. She has a wealth of relevant leadership experience and her existing knowledge of the service makes her well placed to lead the Housing Ombudsman Service and oversee its important role in delivering our ambitions for housing.”
A letter from housing minister Matthew Pennycook to Ms Eshalomi in early January had set out timelines for the recruitment of the housing ombudsman, given that the appointment is subject to scrutiny by the HCLG Committee.
It also said the appointment is regulated by the commissioner for public appointments, who expects appointments to be announced within three months of the advert closing.
The timeline set out by Mr Pennycook included ministerial confirmation of the preferred candidate by 15 June, a pre-appointment scrutiny hearing by 14 July, and a start date of 1 August.
During the evidence session this week, Ms Eshalomi raised concerns about the lack of an appointment, given the government has brought in a suite of legislative changes to the sector, including the Renters’ Rights Act and Awaab’s Law, that encourage residents to apply to the ombudsman to resolve disputes.
“How is that going to happen when there is no housing ombudsman?” Ms Eshalomi asked.
In response, Mr Reed said: “We all put great score by the role of the housing ombudsman in overseeing the different sectors of housing and making sure that there is an appropriate system to seek redress and change when things are going wrong. So it’s very, very important.
“It’s important, of course, that the government has the right candidate available. So rather than rush things through at a more desirable pace, the government is taking the time to get this right.”
The housing secretary said Mr Blakeway is “very competent” and “has done a very important job overseeing the release of a nationwide complaint handling code”, but is reaching the end of his second term.
He continued: “We’ll make appropriate interim arrangements, but we do want to make sure we appoint the right person who’s able to carry that work forwards, particularly with the expanded powers that the ombudsman is going to have.
“So, while it’s regrettable we haven’t got a name for you to scrutinise now, I think it’s more important to get it right.”
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