Interim housing ombudsman appointed as government withdraws recruitment campaign to explore ‘wider field’ of candidates

“The government seems to not be able to find the candidate to take on this really important role,” Ms Eshalomi said.

She said there was supposed to be a pre-scrutiny hearing to question the government’s preferred candidate that same day, according to a timeline set out in January.

Florence Eshalomi, Labour MP and HCLG Committee chair, suggested the government has failed to find a suitable candidate after months of recruitment.

This news emerged in an evidence session of the Housing, Communities and Local Government (HCLG) Committee on 14 July, during which housing secretary Steve Reed was questioned on the progress of the appointment process.

In January, Inside Housing revealed Mr Blakeway would be stepping down from his position in July, having completed his second term after taking up the role in 2019.

Ms Eshalomi said the appointment process for his replacement started in June 2025, and that another recruitment campaign began on 15 January this year.

But last week, Ms Eshalomi continued, the committee received a letter from Baroness Taylor, Lords minister for housing and local government, to say that the process had been withdrawn.

This letter, dated 6 July, said: “I am writing to inform you that I have taken the decision to withdraw the campaign for the next housing ombudsman.

“This is because I believe the criteria for the role should be altered to require a greater level of experience in the housing sector. As such, I wish to explore appointing from a wider field of candidates.”

Baroness Taylor said interim arrangements have been put in place to “allow sufficient time to recruit a new ombudsman”, meaning Ms Keenoy will be in role for up to six months from 1 August.

She continued: “This appointment will ensure stability and continuity for the organisation to deliver on its objectives and support the service through a period of transition.

“I am very pleased that Andrea has agreed to take on this role. She has a wealth of relevant leadership experience and her existing knowledge of the service makes her well placed to lead the Housing Ombudsman Service and oversee its important role in delivering our ambitions for housing.”