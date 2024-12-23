Internal auditor’s report suggests London mayor’s housing fund could require bailout

The mayor of London’s flagship housing fund has failed to repay a £300m loan and could require a bailout with public money, according to internal documents #UKhousing

It inherited a £300m public loan from the Greater London Authority (GLA) which could be used to start construction projects, including long-delayed attempts to redevelop the former Millennium Mills flour factory in Royal Victoria Dock.

The company, GLA Land and Property (GLAP), was formed in 2012 when Boris Johnson was mayor of London, and combined various publicly owned land holdings.

The mayor of London’s development company, which owns 635 hectares of land in the capital’s Docklands and on the Greenwich Peninsula, is belatedly spending millions on interest repayments while new housing projects are delayed.

Mr Khan became mayor of London in 2016. Several of his top aides, including David Bellamy, his chief of staff, and Tom Copley, the deputy mayor for housing, are now directors of the company.

Last week, the London Centric website obtained an internal auditor’s report from December 2023 which raised concerns over the financial administration of the fund.

The documents suggested that GLAP missed six years of repayments on its £300m loan under Mr Khan and failed to keep adequate records about the debt.

In addition, the auditor found a real risk the company could become “unable to meet loan repayments” and require a bailout from the main mayoral budget.

The report said it was unclear who decided to sign off the decision to skip repayments, with no evidence of “supporting documentation to formally agree the non-repayment” and no clear paper trail.

“There is a risk that decisions made on the loan have not been formally agreed, documented and processes are not in place for the management of risks,” it said.