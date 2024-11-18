Internal emails reveal MHCLG ‘taken aback’ and Homes England ‘unimpressed’ by critical shared ownership inquiry report

It said the government should explore how to improve lease terms for shared owners by making sure they are only liable for repairs and maintenance costs proportionate to the size of their stake in the property, as part of a broader package of reform to the scheme.

Another internal email after the report revealed discussions around affordability and the issue of providers buying back shares in properties where the shared owners are finding it difficult to sell due to remediation work.

It read: “Thanks, interesting to see. Did HE mention if they were also taking the select committee’s recent recommendations into account when looking at their affordability guidance? (It has some that directly reference it). The report is already on [redacted] radar and he thinks that where recommendations have been made for HE, we’ll either have to also accept them or have a good reason why not.

“Can you share the intel on buy backs with [redacted] too please, as she’s looking at what an appropriate grant level may be. And you’ll see when you read the committee report that they also go hard on buy backs.”

The LUHC report called on the government to either require providers to buy back shares from shared owners in situations where they are trapped and unable to sell shares due to building remediation issues or if not, set out the reasons why it has decided not to do this.

It should also undertake an assessment of the potential merits of requiring provider buyback of shares as an automatic entitlement for shared owners. If this were to be implemented, the government would need to increase grant funding to providers to cover the additional costs incurred.

The new government has yet to respond to the inquiry report. An MHCLG spokesperson said: “The full response to the committee report on shared ownership was published earlier this year under the previous government.

“This government accepts there are challenges that shared ownership has brought and we will carefully consider the issue as part of our work to help people onto the housing ladder.”

Homes England declined to add anything further, and GLA is yet to respond to a request for comment.