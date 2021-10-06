Internal LFB report warned of ‘sub-standard’ entries to building database four years before Grenfell

The inquiry has already concluded that the information recorded for Grenfell Tower on the LFB’s ‘operational risk database’ was “woefully inadequate”.

The first phase of the inquiry found that it included no plans of the building, no photos beyond a small aerial shot, the wrong number of floors, and a box titled ‘tactical plan’ left empty and dated October 2009.

This information was what all crews attending the fire had to base their operation on.

David Brown, former director of operations at the LFB, was grilled today about the brigade’s process for inspecting buildings and recording its findings on this database, particularly in the aftermath of the Lakanal House fire, which killed six people in 2009, and the subsequent coroner’s inquest, which recommended improvements to this process.

In autumn 2013, John Elwell, a borough commander in Kingston, was asked to produce a review of the current system, which included checking the adequacy of some 7,000 entries in the database.

His report in December 2013 concluded that “a number of sub-standard entries were found” and said this related to “poor understanding of the rationale and a lack of competency… in recording relevant risk across all levels of the process”.

“Was that reference to sub-standard [database] entries any cause of concern for you?” asked counsel to the inquiry Andrew Kinnier QC.

“Yes, absolutely, of course,” replied Mr Brown. “I don’t want to overplay sub-standard entries but in my view one sub-standard entry is one too many, we can have no flexibility on this.”