International Women’s Day 2025: Amplifying women’s voices in the workplace and beyond

To better understand the barriers women continue to face, we conducted our annual survey as part of #HearHerVoice. The results highlight the persistent gender biases in the social housing sector:

72% believe executive and senior leadership support has positively impacted women’s career progression, yet 28% expressed concerns that hybrid and remote working arrangements have hindered their visibility and career growth

49% of respondents have seen a woman’s ideas dismissed, only for those same ideas to be acknowledged later when repeated by a male colleague

72% of women have witnessed female colleagues being interrupted or talked over in meetings

55% of respondents said their voices had been overlooked in professional settings simply because of their gender

60% of women reported that they feel they must work harder than their male counterparts to achieve the same opportunities, up from 55% in 2023

These findings reaffirm the importance of continuing to push for change and ensure that women’s voices are not just heard but valued.

The #HearHerVoice campaign wasn’t just about raising awareness – it was about taking action. Over the past two years, we’ve made tangible strides to help women feel more confident in speaking up and to encourage event organisers and workplace leaders to create truly inclusive environments.