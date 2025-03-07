International Women’s Day 2025: Amplifying women’s voices in the workplace and beyond

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Ahead of International Women’s Day, Tracey McEachran, president of Women In Social Housing, reflects on the #HearHerVoice campaign
As I prepare to step down as president and chair of WISH, I’ve been reflecting on what an incredible privilege it has been to lead our #HearHerVoice campaign over the past two years.
This initiative was born out of a simple but pressing need: to ensure that women are not just present, but that their voices are heard and acted upon in workplaces, conferences and other industry gatherings. As we get ready to mark International Women’s Day, it’s the perfect moment to share what we’ve learned and achieved.
To better understand the barriers women continue to face, we conducted our annual survey as part of #HearHerVoice. The results highlight the persistent gender biases in the social housing sector:
60% of women reported that they feel they must work harder than their male counterparts to achieve the same opportunities, up from 55% in 2023
55% of respondents said their voices had been overlooked in professional settings simply because of their gender
72% of women have witnessed female colleagues being interrupted or talked over in meetings
49% of respondents have seen a woman’s ideas dismissed, only for those same ideas to be acknowledged later when repeated by a male colleague
72% believe executive and senior leadership support has positively impacted women’s career progression, yet 28% expressed concerns that hybrid and remote working arrangements have hindered their visibility and career growth
These findings reaffirm the importance of continuing to push for change and ensure that women’s voices are not just heard but valued.
The #HearHerVoice campaign wasn’t just about raising awareness – it was about taking action. Over the past two years, we’ve made tangible strides to help women feel more confident in speaking up and to encourage event organisers and workplace leaders to create truly inclusive environments.
We collaborated with organisers of key industry events, to ensure diverse voices were heard. To support this, we developed comprehensive guidance notes for conference organisers and workplace leaders, providing actionable steps to amplify women’s voices.
These resources have been shared through WISH newsletters and are available on our website. Additionally, we delivered workshops designed to equip women with the tools and confidence to speak up, creating more inclusive dialogues in professional spaces.
The real impact of #HearHerVoice has been in the personal stories of women who feel more confident and empowered.
One attendee of our workshop shared: “After the session, I attended a conference and thought, I’m going to ask a question… I was nervous, but the chair reassured us that no question is a stupid question. I spoke up, my idea was recognised, and it’s now being acted on. I don’t think I’d have had the confidence without WISH.”
Another participant recalled: “At the Housing Conference in Manchester, the session chair made a point of encouraging a woman to ask the first question, explaining why amplifying female voices matters. It made me feel seen and valued.”
“Amplifying women’s voices isn’t just about fairness – it’s about enriching our conversations and decisions, and ultimately, finding better solutions for our sector”
As this chapter of #HearHerVoice draws to a close, I sincerely hope the campaign will continue to spark conversations and drive positive change. The guidance we’ve produced offers a clear roadmap for leaders and facilitators to create more inclusive spaces where every voice contributes to the challenges we are facing as a sector.
Amplifying women’s voices isn’t just about fairness – it’s about enriching our conversations and decisions, and ultimately, finding better solutions for our sector. Together, we can continue to break down barriers and ensure that all women feel heard, valued and empowered.
Looking to the future, I am delighted to pass the baton to our incoming president, Crystal Hicks. Crystal will be launching her own campaign, #SeeHer, tackling gender bias in data across the housing sector.
The campaign will explore how gender data bias shapes decision-making and representation in housing, offering practical strategies to embed gender-conscious policies and improve inclusivity.
I have no doubt that under her stewardship, WISH will continue to drive forward this vital agenda.
Tracey McEachran, president, Women In Social Housing
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