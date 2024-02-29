Internet access must be free for all in temporary accommodation

Maya also explained that she had missed appointments as she could not check her emails, and a lack of internet access has impeded her ability to manage her mental health. She drew attention to the power of the internet in providing much-needed respite.

“I get in a state of depression, and try to see all the things that are not good. You have the same feeling... coming back day after day. You know, if you have the internet, you can take some things off your mind, and go watch a movie for example. If you have the internet, you can feel differently.”

At LRMN, we have been campaigning alongside Creating Ground and Lewisham and Greenwich Citizens for Lewisham Council to provide free digital access to all people in temporary accommodation, with a particular focus on the needs of sanctuary seekers in the borough. With our open letter, we gained a commitment that the council will look into viable solutions to digital exclusion.

Some boroughs have taken positive steps to break the cycle of poverty and lack of opportunity. Greenwich is providing 7,200 free sim cards to people on low incomes after campaigning by Creating Ground, and Camden Council is providing wifi for people in hostels after representations from young people struggling with their school work last summer.

“Too often, support for digital access is offered by charities, but is not properly coordinated or consistent, due to funding constraints”

However, we know that one or two councils acknowledging this issue is not enough. The digital divide is not inevitable, and must be addressed with positive and enabling political decision-making. Too often, support for digital access is offered by charities, but is not properly coordinated or consistent, due to funding constraints.

Councils, which are responsible for housing services, must be leaders in closing the digital divide and consider this a complementary and essential service. As such, they must provide organised, coordinated and enabling support for people locked out of the digital sphere, especially for people who are struggling with insecure immigration status.

If we are serious about ensuring that people in temporary accommodation are able to live safely and securely to begin their journey to longer-term housing, then providing free access to the internet is a necessary prerequisite.

We urge all borough councils to address the growing need for free internet access for those most exposed to challenging conditions, to enable families to live not only in houses, but in homes.

Sophie Gregory, campaigns and communications manager, Lewisham Refugee and Migrant Network