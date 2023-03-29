The Welsh government is set to intervene at a 4,100-home housing association after it self-reported “significant risks and concerns” related to tenant services and governance #UKhousing

The housing association has been asked to improve and show how diverse tenant views are taken into account when developing and reviewing services.

Those risks and concerns were specifically in relation to assurance on compliance, including statutory safety and the Welsh Housing Quality Standard.

According to a new regulatory judgement, Grŵp Cynefin, which manages homes across North Wales, only partially meets the governance and tenant services standards and is “unlikely to be able to achieve the required improvements without regulatory intervention”.

The judgement said: “Regulatory intervention is required to ensure Grŵp Cynefin addresses the identified concerns with the regulatory standards… The regulator is working closely with the association to develop/agree an improvement plan which will include independent reviews of its leadership and governance at executive and board level, as well as immediate improvements to statutory compliance.

“The association will be expected to provide a formal indication of its commitment to the agreed improvement plan and its implementation.”

The judgement also found that although the landlord meets the financial viability tests, “increased regulatory oversight will be required” as the financial implications of the improvement programme are assessed.

The regulator said that the board and executive must ensure that Grŵp Cynefin has the range of skills and experience needed and operates with “appropriate culture and behaviours” to make effective decisions to deliver the core purpose and values of the business.

The landlord must provide evidence of full compliance with all governing documents and adopted code of governance.

Board decisions must be based on “fully up-to-date, accurate and comprehensive information”.

Grŵp Cynefin must comply fully with the regulatory framework, which requires social landlords to be “co-regulatory [and] transparent about risks, issues and challenges identified and the plan to address these”.