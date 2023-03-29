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The Welsh government is set to intervene at a 4,100-home housing association after it self-reported “significant risks and concerns” related to tenant services and governance.
According to a new regulatory judgement, Grŵp Cynefin, which manages homes across North Wales, only partially meets the governance and tenant services standards and is “unlikely to be able to achieve the required improvements without regulatory intervention”.
Those risks and concerns were specifically in relation to assurance on compliance, including statutory safety and the Welsh Housing Quality Standard.
The housing association has been asked to improve and show how diverse tenant views are taken into account when developing and reviewing services.
The judgement said: “Regulatory intervention is required to ensure Grŵp Cynefin addresses the identified concerns with the regulatory standards… The regulator is working closely with the association to develop/agree an improvement plan which will include independent reviews of its leadership and governance at executive and board level, as well as immediate improvements to statutory compliance.
“The association will be expected to provide a formal indication of its commitment to the agreed improvement plan and its implementation.”
The judgement also found that although the landlord meets the financial viability tests, “increased regulatory oversight will be required” as the financial implications of the improvement programme are assessed.
The regulator said that the board and executive must ensure that Grŵp Cynefin has the range of skills and experience needed and operates with “appropriate culture and behaviours” to make effective decisions to deliver the core purpose and values of the business.
The landlord must provide evidence of full compliance with all governing documents and adopted code of governance.
Board decisions must be based on “fully up-to-date, accurate and comprehensive information”.
Grŵp Cynefin must comply fully with the regulatory framework, which requires social landlords to be “co-regulatory [and] transparent about risks, issues and challenges identified and the plan to address these”.
It must raise relevant matters with the regulator promptly, as well as establish a risk management and board assurance framework that is “effective and can be relied on to provide the board with the level of assurance it needs across the business”.
“This must include, but is not limited to, compliance across the business, that assets and tenants are not at undue risk and that under-performance in relation to tenant safety can be urgently corrected,” the judgement said.
The housing association must also evidence how diverse tenant views are taken into account when developing and reviewing services, including recognising and responding to underperformance.
This is alongside evidencing up-to-date information about assets and liabilities that informs relevant strategic and related financial decisions, and providing assurances that all homes meet the current Welsh Housing Quality Standard and that Housing Health and Safety Rating System hazards are being dealt with effectively.
A Grŵp Cynefin spokesperson said: “Grŵp Cynefin has recently undertaken an internal review, including around our asset management and how we keep records.
“Following this review, we took the decision to refer ourselves to the housing regulator as it was clear we did not have the right records and process to provide the assurance that we comply with some standards.
“We have been working closely with the regulator to develop a plan and make changes to our process so we can evidence compliance where we need to, including around safety and the Welsh Housing Quality Standard.
“The regulator has confirmed that they are changing our grading to compliant (yellow) on financial viability and non-compliant (amber) for governance and tenant services.
“While we are naturally disappointed, we understand the regulator’s reasons and are fully committed to working with them to build on the changes we’ve already put in place.
“Tenants should not be worried. Services in our communities will continue as normal and safety remains our top priority.”
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