Inverclyde-based landlord reveals asset director to step into role of chief executive

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Cloch Housing Association has announced that its current director of assets will step into the top job.
The current chief executive at the Scottish landlord, Alana Durnin, will retire in April 2026 after more than a decade at Cloch, including three-and-a-half years leading the association.
Following her departure, Robert Pollock, currently Cloch’s director of assets, will step into the top job.
Richard Fairley, head of people and culture, paid tribute to the outgoing chief executive’s impact: “Alana has been an inspirational leader whose energy, innovation and commitment have made a lasting difference to our organisation and community. We are deeply grateful for all she has contributed.”
Ms Durnin said: “Leading Cloch has been one of the greatest privileges of my life.
“What I’m most proud of isn’t just the achievements – it’s the people. Together, we’ve built a culture where colleagues feel valued and empowered, driving improvements in performance, customer involvement, satisfaction and financial stability.
"Seeing our customers happier and our team thriving has been the real reward. I leave with immense gratitude for the dedication, passion and kindness of everyone I’ve worked alongside.
“Cloch is in a strong position for the future, and I know the best is yet to come. I’m delighted that Robert will take the helm – his leadership, vision and commitment will ensure Cloch continues to go from strength to strength.”
Incoming boss Mr Pollock said: “I am honoured to succeed Alana as chief executive, following her outstanding contribution to Cloch.
“She leaves a remarkable legacy: a financially secure association, thriving communities and a people-centred culture that puts colleagues and tenants first. I thank her warmly for her inspirational leadership and wish her a very happy retirement.
“I am grateful to the board for their trust and look forward to working with our talented team to build on these strong foundations.”
Mr Fairley added: “While we are sad to see Alana go, we are delighted to congratulate Robert on his promotion.
“He was the standout candidate in a robust recruitment process, and his appointment reflects his exceptional capability and dedication to Cloch. This is an exciting time for the association as we move into a period of stability and continued growth in the digital era.”
The 1,440-home landlord operates across Greenock, Port Glasgow and Inverkip.
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