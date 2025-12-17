Inverclyde-based landlord reveals asset director to step into role of chief executive

Cloch Housing Association has announced that its current director of assets will step into the top job #UKhousing

Following her departure, Robert Pollock, currently Cloch’s director of assets, will step into the top job.

The current chief executive at the Scottish landlord, Alana Durnin, will retire in April 2026 after more than a decade at Cloch, including three-and-a-half years leading the association.

Richard Fairley, head of people and culture, paid tribute to the outgoing chief executive’s impact: “Alana has been an inspirational leader whose energy, innovation and commitment have made a lasting difference to our organisation and community. We are deeply grateful for all she has contributed.”

Ms Durnin said: “Leading Cloch has been one of the greatest privileges of my life.

“What I’m most proud of isn’t just the achievements – it’s the people. Together, we’ve built a culture where colleagues feel valued and empowered, driving improvements in performance, customer involvement, satisfaction and financial stability.

"Seeing our customers happier and our team thriving has been the real reward. I leave with immense gratitude for the dedication, passion and kindness of everyone I’ve worked alongside.

“Cloch is in a strong position for the future, and I know the best is yet to come. I’m delighted that Robert will take the helm – his leadership, vision and commitment will ensure Cloch continues to go from strength to strength.”