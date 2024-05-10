Investing in modernising data compliance

As a team, we wanted one central place to input, store and access data. We needed a system that would enable a more efficient use of staff time, as well as increased assurance for our residents that their homes are safe and that the data we hold on them is accurate and up to date.

“The journey started by meeting with various providers, receiving demonstrations on different systems to find the one that would work best for us”

The journey started by meeting with various providers, receiving demonstrations on different systems to find the one that would work best for us. We were ultimately really impressed by the Compliance365 system and could really see how it would streamline our data and automate our processes, so we selected them.

The system has been really tailored to us and our needs as an organisation. We’ve worked with our provider to select the different modules that we’d like to have on the system. For us, it was important to focus on the big six areas of compliance: gas safety, electrical safety, fire safety, lift safety, asbestos management, and legionella.

We’re now getting ready to launch the new system in the coming weeks, with staff taking part in training. It’s an exciting time because we know the impact on our processes will be really positive.