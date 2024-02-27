Investing in social housing could add over £50bn to economy, finds NHF and Shelter #UKhousing

The figures are based on analysis of two previously published pieces of research: CEBR’s research for Centrepoint assessing the costs of youth homelessness, and Hyde’s project on evaluating the social benefit of its social housing provision.

The report demonstrates that within three years, building the homes would break even and return £37.8bn back to the economy, largely by boosting the construction industry.

The research, carried out by the Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR) and published in a report called The economic impact of building social housing, found that building 90,000 social homes per year would generate £51.2bn net (£86.5bn gross) of economic and social benefits over 30 years.

It found that the new social homes would generate £4.5bn in savings on housing benefit, £2.5bn of income from construction taxes, £3.8bn of income from employment taxes, £5.2bn in savings to the NHS, £4.5bn in savings from reducing homelessness, and £3.3bn savings to Universal Credit.

The researchers found that the savings and additional tax revenue mean the initial government funding required to build the homes – £11.8bn – would be fully paid back in 11 years.

The NHF and Shelter said that for decades, successive governments have “failed to build enough social homes and every year we lose more than we build through Right to Buy sales and demolitions”.

Last year, there was a net loss of nearly 11,700 social homes, while 1.3 million households are on social housing waiting lists in England.

Record numbers are living in temporary accommodation, including nearly 140,000 children.

Ahead of the general election, both organisations are calling for political parties to commit to ending the housing crisis.

They said this can be done with a long-term plan that prioritises social housing, including urgent action to ramp up delivery of 90,000 new social homes a year to meet demand.