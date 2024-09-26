Investment fund agrees £500m deal with senior living shared ownership provider

Meadow has acquired 550 apartments across the South West of England and aims to fund the development of a further 500, in a deal totalling around £500m.

AHH delivers, manages and operates shared ownership homes through its for-profit registered provider, Affordable Housing Communities, which was formed in 2016.

It typically sells 50% of each retirement living home on completion, with homeowners renting the remaining share for amounts that are contracted to grow annually with inflation.