Investment fund repays £30m from restricted account to pay down debt

Home REIT, a private fund that leases more than 10,000 beds across 135 local authorities for charities to provide accommodation to homeless residents, told the stock market to reduce the outstanding debt to the lender from £250m to £220m.

According to the update, Home REIT was no longer able to access the £30m as under the terms of the group’s facilities, it was no longer able to access the money for general working capital purposes.

With the debt reduced to £220m, the lender has also provided the group with access to additional funds for general working capital purposes.

The update continued: “The board and its advisors remain in close contact with the lender and are grateful for its support received to date.”