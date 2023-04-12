Investment fund repays £30m from restricted account to pay down debt

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A listed homelessness accommodation investment fund has agreed to repay a lender £30m in cash held in a restricted account.
Home REIT, a private fund that leases more than 10,000 beds across 135 local authorities for charities to provide accommodation to homeless residents, told the stock market to reduce the outstanding debt to the lender from £250m to £220m.
According to the update, Home REIT was no longer able to access the £30m as under the terms of the group’s facilities, it was no longer able to access the money for general working capital purposes.
With the debt reduced to £220m, the lender has also provided the group with access to additional funds for general working capital purposes.
The update continued: “The board and its advisors remain in close contact with the lender and are grateful for its support received to date.”
Home REIT said it is continuing to explore all available strategic options, including the potential sale in the near term of a limited number of properties, as the company works to stabilise its property portfolio.
In March, Inside Housing revealed that two of Home REIT’s charity clients had entered voluntary liquidation.
This news followed news from the month previous that reported the fund was considering a possible sale after a report revealed over £10m in outstanding rent for the quarter ending November 2022.
At the time the firm noted a “highly uncertain” rent forecast alongside refurbishment costs of up to £20m.
In its latest stock market update, Home REIT said it is still engaging with its tenants to restore rent payments and maintain service provision for the occupants of its homes, particularly occupants of properties where the tenants have entered into creditors’ voluntary liquidations.
The firm also revealed that its board has received an initial draft of the review it commissioned of its rent collection and the operational performance of its portfolio.
An announcement on the key findings “will be made as soon as practicable”.
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