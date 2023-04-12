ao link

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles

Investment fund repays £30m from restricted account to pay down debt

News12.04.23by Stephen Delahunty

A listed homelessness accommodation investment fund has agreed to repay a lender £30m in cash held in a restricted account.

Linked InTwitterFacebookeCard
Picture: Getty
Picture: Getty
Sharelines
LinkedIn IHHome REIT told the stock market it will reduce the outstanding debt to the lender from £250m to £220m #UKhousing

Home REIT, a private fund that leases more than 10,000 beds across 135 local authorities for charities to provide accommodation to homeless residents, told the stock market to reduce the outstanding debt to the lender from £250m to £220m.

According to the update, Home REIT was no longer able to access the £30m as under the terms of the group’s facilities, it was no longer able to access the money for general working capital purposes.

With the debt reduced to £220m, the lender has also provided the group with access to additional funds for general working capital purposes. 

The update continued: “The board and its advisors remain in close contact with the lender and are grateful for its support received to date.”

Read more

Charity stops rent payments to homelessness investment fund in row over property standardsCharity stops rent payments to homelessness investment fund in row over property standards
Homelessness investment fund considers sale as outstanding rent tops £10m Homelessness investment fund considers sale as outstanding rent tops £10m 
Two charity clients of homelessness investment fund enter voluntary liquidationTwo charity clients of homelessness investment fund enter voluntary liquidation

Home REIT said it is continuing to explore all available strategic options, including the potential sale in the near term of a limited number of properties, as the company works to stabilise its property portfolio.

In March, Inside Housing revealed that two of Home REIT’s charity clients had entered voluntary liquidation.

This news followed news from the month previous that reported the fund was considering a possible sale after a report revealed over £10m in outstanding rent for the quarter ending November 2022.

At the time the firm noted a “highly uncertain” rent forecast alongside refurbishment costs of up to £20m.

 

In its latest stock market update, Home REIT said it is still engaging with its tenants to restore rent payments and maintain service provision for the occupants of its homes, particularly occupants of properties where the tenants have entered into creditors’ voluntary liquidations.

The firm also revealed that its board has received an initial draft of the review it commissioned of its rent collection and the operational performance of its portfolio.

An announcement on the key findings “will be made as soon as practicable”.

Sign up to the Social Housing Finance Conference 2023

Sign up to the Social Housing Finance Conference 2023

Join us at the Social Housing Finance Conference, recognised as the longest-standing UK-wide, one-day event of its kind. It brings together over 350 sector leaders, and senior finance and treasury professionals from housing associations and local authorities to discuss the strategic, operational and technical finance matters of most importance.

Click here to find out more and book your delegate pass.

Sign up for our development and finance newsletter

A block of flats under construction
Picture: Alamy

New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our weekly development and finance round-up straight to your inbox

Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters

Asset managementFinanceFunderFundingHomelessnessOther
Linked InTwitterFacebookeCard
Add New Comment
You must be logged in to comment.

Related stories