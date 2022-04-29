Investment giant CBRE snaps up 86 homes as part of long-term deal with HA

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Investment firm CBRE has acquired 86 more properties from Thrive Homes in a second deal related to a long-term partnership involving the two organisations.
The two entities said contracts have been exchanged on 63 shared ownership properties and 23 affordable rent homes owned by Hertfordshire-based Thrive across eight sites. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.
A tie-up between the two groups was first announced in January, when CBRE initially bought 117 properties across six schemes in the Home Counties that had been developed by Thrive.
As part of the agreement, Thrive is maintaining a “minority economic interest” in the homes. CBRE will have the freehold, while Thrive will continue to operate the homes.
While the initial deals have involved properties already built, the partnership is aiming to develop around 1,000 new homes over the next five years. In future schemes, Thrive will oversee the development, sales, lettings and aftercare of the homes.
Thrive said the funds it receives from CBRE through the latest deal will pay for an equivalent number of new affordable homes at two other sites.
The landlord is aiming to develop around 300 homes a year, with a view to doubling in size over the next 10 years. It currently operates 5,100 homes across Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire.
Jack Burnham, Thrive’s executive director of growth and investment, said: “This latest exchange accelerates our growth plans, and, importantly, enables us to deliver much-needed affordable homes in areas that are some of the most expensive to live in the UK.”
Andrew Davey, fund manager of the UK Affordable Housing Fund at CBRE Investment Management, said the deal met the “fund’s objectives to provide affordable homes to those most in need as well as offering robust return characteristics to our investors”.
The agreement is part of a growing trend of private capital moving into the social housing space, partly through tie-ups with established housing associations and for-profit registered providers.
In March last year, Hyde struck a deal with M&G to fund a £500m pipeline of around 2,000 shared ownership homes.
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