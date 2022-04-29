Investment giant CBRE snaps up 86 homes as part of long-term deal with HA

The two entities said contracts have been exchanged on 63 shared ownership properties and 23 affordable rent homes owned by Hertfordshire-based Thrive across eight sites. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

A tie-up between the two groups was first announced in January, when CBRE initially bought 117 properties across six schemes in the Home Counties that had been developed by Thrive.

As part of the agreement, Thrive is maintaining a “minority economic interest” in the homes. CBRE will have the freehold, while Thrive will continue to operate the homes.

While the initial deals have involved properties already built, the partnership is aiming to develop around 1,000 new homes over the next five years. In future schemes, Thrive will oversee the development, sales, lettings and aftercare of the homes.