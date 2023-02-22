Investment giant secures two new local authority pension funds for affordable housing pot

The Tyne and Wear Pension Fund and Scottish Borders Council Pension Fund bring the total number of Local Government Pension Scheme (LGPS) subscribers to nine, with 23 investors overall in the multimillion-pound fund.

The AHF invests in social and affordable rented housing and affordable-ownership properties.

It claims to be one of the first UK unlisted funds to bring institutional client capital into affordable housing to deliver social impact, and has a development pipeline worth around £400m.

These schemes are anticipated to provide in excess of 2,098 homes, potentially housing more than 5,600 people.