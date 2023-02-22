Investment giant secures two new local authority pension funds for affordable housing pot

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Investment firm CBRE has secured two new subscribers to its UK Affordable Housing Fund (AHF), which takes its total equity commitments to more than £500m.
The Tyne and Wear Pension Fund and Scottish Borders Council Pension Fund bring the total number of Local Government Pension Scheme (LGPS) subscribers to nine, with 23 investors overall in the multimillion-pound fund.
The AHF invests in social and affordable rented housing and affordable-ownership properties.
It claims to be one of the first UK unlisted funds to bring institutional client capital into affordable housing to deliver social impact, and has a development pipeline worth around £400m.
These schemes are anticipated to provide in excess of 2,098 homes, potentially housing more than 5,600 people.
CBRE said that, to date, the fund had invested in affordable homes in some of the most deprived areas of the UK, helping drive economic renewal and the levelling-up agenda.
Andrew Davey, head of liability-aware strategies UK and fund manager for AHF at CBRE Investment Management, said: “AHF offers investors the opportunity to access an attractive risk-adjusted return whilst achieving their impact goals.
“Independently audited performance against the fund’s impact objectives is critical and provides the bedrock of our investment process. Transparency and a proven track record of performance against this framework for our investors has been key to the fund’s success thus far.”
CBRE struck a number of deals and partnerships last year, including the acquisition of 86 more properties from Thrive Homes in a second deal related to a long-term partnership involving the two organisations.
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